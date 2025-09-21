Arch Manning and Ryan Wingo Connection Finally Clicks For Texas Longhorns Offense
The first few games of the season had not been great showings for the Texas Longhorns' offense, which many expected to be one of the most explosive units in all of college football. One of the biggest struggles was the passing offense led by quarterback Arch Manning and the struggling connection between him and his many offensive weapons.
One of the biggest lacks of the offense was the weak connection between Manning and No. 1 wide receiver option Ryan Wingo, who, through three games, had just nine catches for 97 yards and a single touchdown. After last week's game against UTEP, head coach Steve Sarkisian chimed in on the struggles in the passing offense through the first three weeks of the season.
“I don’t know if it’s about a connection with one player in particular. I feel like our passing game in week one was average,” Sarkisian said. “I thought last week it was explosive, and today was… I don’t even know if it was average, you know?”
Manning and Wingo Shine for the Longhorns Offense
However, against Sam Houston State, the passing offense for the Longhorns was humming with Manning finishing the night going 18 of 21 passing for 309 yards and accounting for five touchdowns. As for Wingo, he had his best game so far this season with four receptions for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Sarkisian spoke postgame about the offense finally hitting its stride.
"Offensively, found some rhythm," Sarkisian said. "We were explosive. I think we had 20 explosive plays, and I think we scored on our first nine possessions. Seven of the nine were touchdowns. And so, you know, efficiency there, running it, throwing it in a variety of ways. Found the connection there with Arch and Ryan, which obviously is big for us."
The biggest play between the quarterback and wide receiver duo was a deep 53-yard shot down the middle of the field that was placed right over the shoulder of Wingo for a long touchdown pass. The second score for the duo came on a quick completion in the red zone for a 13-yard touchdown. Wingo also spoke postgame about his feelings after his two-touchdown performance.
"Not necessarily a weight off my shoulders, but it gets me excited for sure," Wingo said. "I think we had a great week of practice and stacking a lot of good days, so a little bit, actually, it does take a little weight, but at the same time, I just have to keep working."