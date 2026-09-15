Arch Manning Apologizes to Holly Rowe After Controversial Comments

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is breaking his silence after making some controversial comments during Monday's press conference.

In a post on Instagram, Manning apologized to ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe after making light of a AI-generated video that showed Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian "slapping" Rowe.

While speaking to the media, Manning said "that was a good one" while referring to the AI video.

Arch Manning: "My Words and Actions Were Hurtful"

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning said he "needs to do better" and that his "words and actions were hurtful to a lot of people."

"In my press conference yesterday, I made an insensitive comment about an Al video," Manning wrote. "There is nothing funny about it. It's easy to say I didn't mean it, but I know my words and actions were hurtful to a lot of people. I do not take that lightly and am deeply sorry for that."

Manning then apologized to Rowe, saying that she has showed "grace" to him behind the scenes.

"I specifically want to apologize to Holly Rowe for what she has personally had to deal with because of my comments," Manning wrote. "I have a ton of respect for her and appreciate her showing me grace in this moment. I need to do better and will be more thoughtful going forward."

Holly Rowe Responds to Arch Manning

ESPN reporter Holly Rowe during the UConn Huskies game against South Carolina Gamecocks during the semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rowe followed up Manning's apology with a post of her own.

Rowe wrote on Instagram that the two of them had a conversation about the entire situation that will "remain private."

"Thank you Arch," Rowe wrote. "I appreciate our conversation about this -- which will remain private. Apology accepted. We move forward with respect and kindness for one another."

The AI video stemmed from another viral moment right after the Texas-Ohio State game when Sarkisian elected not to do a postgame interview with Rowe on the ABC broadcast. Instead, he threw up a "Hook 'Em" before joining the team to sing the "Eyes of Texas" with the fans at DKR.

Here is a look at Manning's full apology.

Arch Manning's apology to Holly Rowe on Instagram | @archmanning - Instagram

Manning led the Longhorns to a thrilling 24-23 comeback win over then-No. 1 Ohio State in Austin on Saturday.

He finished 23 of 37 passing for 195 yards, one touchdown and one interception along with eight carries for 24 yards.

The Longhorns trailed 23-3 at the start of the fourth quarter before Manning led three 10+ play touchdown drives, the final of which ended on a game-tying one-yard rushing touchdown by Texas running back Hollywood Smothers with 25 seconds to play.

Texas then took a one-point lead on the ensuing extra point by kicker Gianni Spetic.

No. 1 Texas hosts UTSA on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.

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