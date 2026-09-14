The Moment Arch Manning Completely Changed Texas' Win Over Ohio State

Arch Manning became the quarterback he was promised to be against Ohio State during Texas's epic 24-23 comeback win in Week 2. It just took nearly three quarters for Manning to look the part, and what happened in between was anything but Arch's best football.

Manning was 12/22 before a game-changing 4th-and-9completion to tight end Emaree Winston from UT's 42-yard line on the Longhorns' first touchdown drive of the evening. He had thrown several passes that resulted in losses. He threw an interception on his second pass of the night, which was Cam Coleman's fault, since the ball bounced out of his hands off the ground directly into Jaylen McClain's. Manning's first completion went to Raleek Brown, but the play resulted in a fumble.

Nothing could go right for Manning and the offense on Saturday night under the lights at DKR Stadium for the better part of the first 43 minutes.

At least not until Manning found Winston on the turning point play, which he helped create by escaping the pocket and launching on the move.

Arch Manning Started Dicing Up Intermediate Zone Against Ohio State

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. Texas won 24-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Manning's keys to exploiting the Buckeyes heading into the game were to attack the immediate hook and curl windows. Once he found Winston, he started leaning on his tight ends and slot receiver, Emmett Mosley V.

That reliance on attacking the linebackers and the slot corners helped set up a Ryan Wingo out route for a touchdown and multiple Hollywood Smothers touchdown runs when Texas was in the red zone.

Coleman and Wingo weren't able to consistently get open, and when they did, they had drops. Manning had lost confidence throwing downfield and settled into checkdowns. The crowd was starting to boo him as he continued to hold onto the ball too long and only get rid of it on screen passes.

Manning became a different quarterback after gaining confidence on that fourth-down conversion.

Arch Manning's Trajectory May Have Changed on 4th-and-9 Conversion

Manning's entire trajectory changed after making that completion.

The Longhorns' offense was practically dead in the water. The team was down 20 points when that happened.

Manning is now leading the No. 1 team in the country. Texas won the early contender for game of the year. The Longhorns have hope that this season could be Steve Sarkisian's best at the helm.

All because of one play, to a player who had four catches for 72 yards coming into the Week 2 showdown.

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