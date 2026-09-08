Arch Manning Embracing Second Chance vs. Ohio State

The Texas Longhorns moved up to No. 4 in the Week 1 AP Poll after a 59-7 win over Texas State. However, Saturday's game against No. 1 Ohio State could determine the top spot in college football.

Texas is seeking a bounce-back performance against the Buckeyes after the Longhorns dropped last year's contest 14-7. Now, Steve Sarkisian's team will play in front of a rocking Austin crowd. Anticipation is building for this matchup between two football heavyweights.

It also marks Arch Manning's second start against Ohio State. Last season's game didn't go to plan, but he's embracing a second chance to improve on last year's outing

An Experienced Arch Manning Returns to Face Ohio State

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws a pass. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns' offense couldn't sustain drives for most of last year's game. Manning finished with 170 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Texas was 1-for-5 on fourth down and ultimately came up short. Manning was asked about a second opportunity to face the Buckeyes.

"Yeah, not all the time do you get a second chance to play the same team after a rough loss," Manning said. "So, we're all excited for the opportunity. I think we've all grown mentally, physically, and we're excited."

This isn't a typical non-conference game. All eyes will be on Manning and Texas on Saturday. It could be a big step for the program if they can knock off Ohio State. Manning understands the weight this matchup brings, but he's also trying to stay present.

"I think this is why you come to a school like Texas, playing these big-time games," Manning said. "Excited it's at home against a really good team, a good defense. We're excited. I'm going to take it all in, but I'm going to live in the moment right now. I try to take every week and stick to my routine and process. Not make the game bigger than it is."

A full season of starts will help Manning this time around. Heading into last year, the Longhorns' quarterback was bestowed with unrealistic expectations he never asked for. As the season progressed, Manning improved and was more poised in the pocket.

Manning's experience doesn't guarantee success on Saturday, but he will be more prepared for the moment. Texas' offense also received upgrades this offseason with the additions of Cam Coleman, Hollywood Smothers, and several others. They should play a major role this week.

Manning gets another shot to prove himself on the national stage. The Longhorns will go as far as their quarterback takes them, and a win against Ohio State may silence the doubters.

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