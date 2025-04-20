Arch Manning Bringing Swagger to Texas Longhorns in 2025
AUSTIN -- Just a few weeks into spring practice with the Texas Longhorns, head coach Steve Sarkisian is convinced that Arch Manning has what it takes to be the Longhorns' starting quarterback. In an exclusive interview with ESPN's Pete Thamel, Sarkisian shared several tidbits about his team, including what Manning is like as a leader.
With expectations for Manning sky-high, he's handled everything with grace, something Sarkisian expected out of the redshirt freshman. Sarkisian is sure of his team, not just at the quarterback spot, but everywhere else as well, creating a well-balanced system.
"I don't think Arch is ever going to have to go into a game thinking we have to outscore 'em," Sarkisian said to Thamel.
But Manning will be highly capable of leading Texas to score, even with the confidence that his defense will get a stop when needed. According to Sarkisian, he's humble enough that he's already won over the locker room and self-assured on the field.
Sarkisian told Thamel that sometimes after a good play, Manning will shoot him a wink, "Almost like, 'Did you like that?'"
Self-assurance is key for a Texas quarterback, as the Longhorn faithful is one of the most critical and cut-throat fan bases in the country. While Manning is already a household name, his own fans won't be afraid to talk badly about him if he starts losing games.
Manning will have a tough test week one when the Longhorns travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State in Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30. Until then, Manning and his team will be preparing in practice, but the Longhorns will be looking to avenge their Cotton Bowl loss to the Buckeyes.
In the College Football Playoff semifinal, Manning had just one carry, rushing for eight yards and a first down, but did not see any more action after that play. Earlier in the season, he came up big in several moments, notably diving at the pylon for a touchdown against Texas A&M in College Station and winning two games as the starter while Quinn Ewers was injured.
As a redshirt sophomore, Manning will need to keep his "fiery personality" alive to lead Texas to its third-straight College Football Playoff and past the semifinals, the game the Longhorns have fallen in two years in a row.