Steve Sarkisian Reveals Why Arch Manning Is Different From Other QBs
In a day and age where NIL and the transfer portal have give college football comparisons to the "wild west." It is rare - and worth noting - when a player waits his turn instead of taking the "easier" road and transferring.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is one of those rare cases. Oddly enough, it is fitting for him. For one, how many others share the same last name as three legendary quarterbacks? But beyond that, Manning could have easily decided that after not beating out Quinn Ewers as a true freshman, it would have made sense to transfer and play right away.
Something he could have done for many schools across the nation. But he didn't. That earned praise from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, who spoke about his new starting signal-caller during a recent appearance on the "Clean Pocket" podcast with Colt McCoy and Jay Gruden.
“I’m excited for him,” Sarkisian said. “He’s been patient. How many people have come after him from other schools to get him to transfer? He’s stayed the course and stayed true to his word, so we’re pumped about him.”
Not only did Manning have the patience to wait behind Ewers for two seasons. But he had the restraint to not give into the desire for instant gratification. That gratification of not only playing early but also the insane monetary value that he would have received in exchange for transferring.
And now, the former five-star-rated prospect will have the chance to reap the rewards of his patience. And in some cases, he already has. When the Longhorns kick off their season on the road at Ohio State, Manning will already have two starts under his belt.
“Any time you’re a back-up and you have to go in a game and really play in a game, not the fourth quarter up by 30 ... was good,” Sarkisian said. “Then he had to prepare for two weeks to be the starter. In one of those weeks, it was our SEC opener against Mississippi State. It wasn’t just some ho-hum. Hey bud, this one really counts.”
In those two starts, Manning threw for 583 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions, while completing 68.3 percent of his passes leading Texas to wins in each game. Manning finished his sophomore year with 10 appearances, where he threw for 939 yards and nine touchdowns with just two interceptions. However, he also rushed for 108 yards and four more scores.
It was a short sample size. But one in which Manning impressed in. Now he'll have his chance with a full season worth of snaps as he'll look to lead the Longhorns back to the College Football Playoff.