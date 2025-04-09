Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Warns Arch Manning of 'Boos'
As the Texas Longhorns go through spring practice, there first with Arch Manning leading the way as the starting quarterback, there is a lot to work on. Especially with a first-year starter at quarterback.
However, beyond just the on-field work, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has reportedly spoken to Manning about the potential "boos."
“The boos," Sarkisian said jokingly about his conversations with Manning. "Because the boos are going to come here pretty soon, too. I love our fans - they love the backup quarterback, but they hate interceptions. So those are coming.”
While Sarkisian said it in a joking manner to the media. What he is saying does have some truth to it. Sometimes the backup quarterback can be the most popular player with the fanbase. That is even when a former five-star prospect is the starter.
Look no further for an example of this than this past season in Austin. Even though Ewers was the firmly entrenched starter for Texas and was coming off a season in which he led the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff semifinal, there were still those who wanted to see Manning.
The regular season loss to Georgia could be pointed out as a single example of the backup quarterback's popularity. As the Longhorns offense was struggling in the first half, the crowd erupted when Manning was surprisingly brought into the game before halftime.
Yet, even though Manning will be the guy in Austin. There is always the possibility that the "boos" or calls for the backup quarterback target him.
Manning finished his sophomore season with 10 appearances, where he threw for 939 yards and nine touchdowns with just two interceptions. However, he also rushed for 108 yards and four more scores. He will now get his first chance as the starting quarterback for Texas with a full season.