The Arch Manning & Cam Coleman Connection is Finally Coming Together

The Texas Longhorns are nearing the end of their spring practice program, as the team's first steps toward preparing for the 2026 season will come to a close with Saturday's open practice in front of fans.

Though there won't be an official spring game, the Longhorns will be running plays in a game-like setup, giving fans a chance to get their first look at what the 2026 squad looks like in live action.

And based on what Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said during a recent media availability, this session could include some eye-popping highlights from Arch Manning and Cam Coleman.

Arch Manning Threw 2 Touchdowns to Cam Coleman in Latest Practice

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Sarkisian said that Manning threw two touchdowns to Coleman during Tuesday's practice, a sign of things to come for next season.

Manning is recovering from offseason foot surgery but is slowing working his way back to 100 percent. He went through two drives of 7-on-7 Tuesday, and didn't throw an incompletion, per Sarkisian.

This spring, Manning has been throwing in practice while building the proper timing and feel with Coleman, but the star-studded duo haven't gotten too many chances to play together during live action. KJ Lacey has seen increased reps with the first-team offense instead.

But with spring winding down and Manning getting healthier, the Texas offense is now in position to show what things will look like this fall when everyone is healthy and available.

Even though the scrimmage reps haven't been there quite yet for Manning and Coleman, it's clear that they are building a relationship ahead of what will be their only season together before they both inevitably head off to the 2027 NFL Draft.

During the first spring practice on March 9, Manning and Coleman were seen having a conversation together as they walked down the sidelines at Denius Fields on campus.

Take a look:

Arch Manning and Cam Coleman walking together on the sideline during the first spring practice for the Texas Longhorns.



Manning greeted Kade Phillips before messing with the back of Kobe Black’s shorts.#HookEm pic.twitter.com/ZnsAn1Wwsm — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) March 9, 2026

While the connection between Manning and Coleman certainly draws the most attetion, Texas' star quarterback will also have to improve the chemistry with some of the other new wide receivers this offseason.

This includes true freshmen like Jermaine Bishop Jr., Kohen Brown and Chris Stewart along with Wake Forest transfer Sterling Berkhalter, who is the oldest wide receiver in the room.

Though Saturday's open practice will provide fans a much-needed look at the team, they will have to wait until the season opener against Texas State on Sept. 5 to see the 2026 squad in full force.

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