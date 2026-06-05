Arch Manning, Cam Coleman Featured in EA Sports College Football 27 Trailer

Texas Longhorns star Colin Simmons was featured on the cover of the deluxe edition of EA Sports’ College Football 27 video game. For any kid who grew up playing Madden or any other sports video game, becoming a cover athlete is a dream come true.

Simmons was one of six athletes — alongside Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Miami (FL) wide receiver Malachi Toney and others — who appeared on the cover with Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti. He was also one of two SEC athletes, joining Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy.

But the Longhorns’ takeover did not stop there. The Texas brand was front and center during the official trailer for EA Sports’ newest installment, and multiple athletes were featured.

Multiple Longhorns Featured in EA Sports’ Trailer Reveal

A view of the CFP logo and Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons during the game between the Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While Simmons became the first Texas player to be featured on an EA Sports College Football video game cover since Quinn Ewers for the 2025 installment, he was left out of the trailer until the end. However, multiple of his teammates had extended coverage in the newly released trailer.

The video showed the Longhorns’ new-look offense, led by quarterback Arch Manning, who was notably excluded from the cover. It included Manning and the Longhorns facing the LSU Tigers, their Week 11 opponent.

Manning was seen dropping back to pass, faking the handoff before throwing a deep ball to Cam Coleman, the star wide receiver who headlined Texas’s transfer portal class. It is a connection expected to give SEC defenses fits in 2026.

The trailer also included the Longhorns’ costumed mascot, Hook ‘Em, who was in the stands celebrating with fans. Running back Hollywood Smothers, who is expected to have a big season for Texas after coming from NC State, can be seen at the end diving for a touchdown.

Do it for U. The official College Football 27 reveal trailer is HERE!



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Manning and Simmons will likely be among the highest-rated players in the game after strong 2025 seasons. The star quarterback had over 3,500 total yards and 37 total touchdowns last season, while Simmons led the SEC in sacks with 12.0.

Coleman will also have one of the highest rankings among wide receivers. He is a premier outside playmaker and a former five-star recruit. Other potential high-rated Longhorns could include tackle Trevor Goosby, linebacker Rasheem Biles and wide receiver Ryan Wingo.

While Simmons is not on the base cover of the game, he does join a long list of Texas athletes to appear on the cover for EA Sports College Football. Ewers was one of three Longhorns, joining Brian Orakpo (2010 for the PS2) and Ricky Williams.

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