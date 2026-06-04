Where Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown Rank Among SEC Backfields

The Texas Longhorns brought in the third-ranked transfer portal class this offseason, with head coach Steve Sarkisian placing an emphasis on surrounding returning quarterback Arch Manning with weapons.

Two of the biggest pieces of that movement were Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, the No. 3 and No. 6 backs in the portal, who will help the Longhorns and Sarkisian return to the explosive runs that are crucial to their offense.

As much as Texas invested in its backfield, it may not even have the best group in its own conference. Having already ranked the quarterbacks and edge rusher rooms in the SEC, it is time to take a look at the running backs.

Ranking the SEC's Running Back Stables

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

No. 16: Kentucky Wildcats

Longhorns fans will recognize Wildcats lead back CJ Baxter, the former five-star recruit whose promising career in Austin was derailed by a series of leg injuries. He is backed up by fellow transfer Jovantae Barnes, who did not do much for the Oklahoma Sooners last season.

No. 15: South Carolina Gamecocks

Longhorns fans will also recognize Christian Clark, who figures to be in the mix with Jawarn Howell for the RB2 spot behind Matt Fuller. While all three are talented, this group figures to once again be hamstrung by the guys in front of them.

No. 14: Arkansas Razorbacks

Braylen Russell should comfortably step into a starting role in Fayetteville, but is not overly inspiring. Behind him are a group of transfers, one of whom will need to separate from the pack to give the Razorbacks offense some juice.

No. 13: Alabama Crimson Tide

The Crimson Tide of today's day and age is very different than the one of Mark Ingram II and Derrick Henry's. Head coach Kalen DeBoer has deemphasized the running back position in his offense and while Daniel Hill and Kevin Riley will play their roles well, neither of them have proven to be game changers.

No. 12: Oklahoma Sooners

Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock split the backfield nearly evenly last season and may do so again in 2026. Both are productive backs and figure to have bigger seasons while playing next to a healthy John Mateer.

No. 11: Vanderbilt Commodores

Austin native Sedrick Alexander enters his fourth season at Vanderbilt as the picture of consistency. The veteran back's versatile skill set is a perfect fit in Clark Lea's funky, old-school offense.

No. 10: Mississippi State Bulldogs

Fluff Bothwell, whose name is on the shortlist of the best in college football, and Xavier Gayten were both very efficient runners in 2025. They should expect a boost in production next season as they share a backfield with Kamario Taylor, whose rushing threat defenses always have to account for.

No. 9: LSU Tigers

After seeing a nearly even share last season, Tigers and new head coach Lane Kiffin have the great pleasure of figuring out how to split carries between veteran Caden Durham and No. 1 running back recruit in the class of 2025 Harlem Berry. Berry will likely supersede Durham as the full-time starter but Durham will offer an exciting option to spell the spell the talented back.

No. 8: Texas A&M Aggies

The Aggies lost the two in their one-two punch from last season but Reuben Owens II should be able to handle an expanded role in the absence of Leveon Moss. Not only is he talented but he also gets the benefit of playing next to electric rushing threat Marcel Reed.

No. 7: Auburn Tigers

Jeremiah Cobb spearheads a group that features transfers Bryson Washington, who already has two extremely productive seasons at a power four level under his belt and Nykahi Davenport, who was similarly productive with new Auburn head coach Alex Golesh's USF Bulls squad last season. Regardless of who is taking the handoffs, though Cobb should see the lion's share, their life will be made easier playing next to the dynamic Byrum Brown.

No. 6: Florida Gators

Jadan Baugh showed folks in Austin that he is one of the most talented backs in college football when he helped the Gators achieve an upset win against the Longhorns last season. While he has not lost that title, the options behind him are not as strong as the rest of the SEC's top backs.

No. 5: Tennessee Volunteers

Desean Bishop has the least cachet of any of the RB1s on this list's top six, but he is just as skilled as the Baughs and Nate Fraziers of the world. His supporting cast is better than Baugh's, as Daune Morris played well last season and should perform even better with another offseason of training under his belt.

No. 4: Ole Miss Rebels

Kewan Lacey is arguably the best running back in college football and should be leaned on as the Rebels' offense learns life after Lane. Behind him is Michigan State transfer Makhi Frazier, who ran for 580 yards last season and should provide Lacey with a reliable backup.

No. 3: Georgia Bulldogs

Nate Frazier finished second in PFF grade amongst SEC running backs last season and his back up, Chauncy Bowens, finished 14th. They are adding Dante Dowdell, who accrued 560 rushing yards last season at a five yards per carry clip, to that extremely potent group.

No. 2: Texas Longhorns

Whether Brown or Smothers serves as the de facto second back, they will immediately become the most talented back up in college football. Do not count out five-star freshman Derrek Cooper, who could find work as the shot-yardage back in Texas' dangerous backfield.

No. 1: Missouri Tigers

Ahmad Hardy is the best running back in college football, consistently bulldozing defenses between the tackles even when they know exactly what is coming. Behind him is Jamal Roberts, who could be a lead back for some of the other teams on this list after finishing last season with 759 yards while averaging 6.2 yards per run.

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