Texas Longhorns Star Lands on Cover of EA Sports' College Football 27 Deluxe Edition

The calendar has moved to June, and that means the start of the Texas Longhorns football season will be here before the fans even realize it.

It will be another season where fans and media alike are expecting great things to come from the team in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns have plenty of reasons for fans to be excited heading into the 2026 season. The team will see another year of starting quarterback Arch Manning, with hopes of his full potential finally coming true. On the defensive side, the Longhorns will be led by edge rusher Colin Simmons, who looks to top his outstanding 2025 season.

Simmons comes into the 2026 season as arguably the best edge rusher in the entire SEC. The junior star has high expectations for his squad this season, and it appears that the media is also high on the 2025 SEC sack king.

On Tuesday, EA Sports revealed the cover athletes for the latest installment of their college football video game franchise. On the standard edition, fans will see Ole Miss star Kewan Lacy, Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney, and Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore. But it's the deluxe edition that should have Texas fans excited.

It's In The Game

Your Dynasty Blueprint awaits 😤



Full #CFB27 reveal Thursday, 6/4 at 8 PM ET

🔗: https://t.co/6mLj03LkTz pic.twitter.com/V2M7o8etxM — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) June 2, 2026

Simmons joins the cover athletes from the standard edition, as well as a few others to fill out the deluxe edition cover.

EA Sports had this to say about Simmons' appearance on the cover in an official press release:

"The Deluxe Edition cover celebrates some of the most notable programs in College Football today. The Longhorns’ edge rusher Colin Simmons headlines one of the most dominant defenses in the country after recording 44 tackles, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles last season."

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The anticipation for the 2026 season continues to climb up the charts. It's always cool to see a player from your favorite team get the chance to be on a video game cover.

Those looking to purchase the EA Sports College Football 27 Deluxe Edition will have to wait until the game's official release date, set for July 6th, 2027.

While Simmons probably loves the opportunity to be a video game cover athlete, the Longhorns star has been clear on what his mission is this season. Until fans can see him on the field, playing as him in the game will have to suffice.

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