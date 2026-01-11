Arch Manning, Colin Simmons React to Texas Landing Cam Coleman

After coming up short of their goals in 2025, the Texas Longhorns are adding an elite transfer portal talent to their roster this offseason.

Auburn transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman announced his commitment to Texas on Sunday, signing with the team shortly after to eliminate doubt that he could change his mind.

It wasn't too long afterwards that two of Texas' best players shared their reaction to the news on social media.

Texas Players React to Cam Coleman Commitment

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons reacts after a fumble was recovered for a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas quarterback Arch Manning and edge rusher Colin Simmons both went to Instagram to share their reaction to Coleman's commitment, joining many Longhorn fans in the process.

The reactions were short and sweet, but spoke volumes about how excited the Longhorns are to get Coleman.

Simmons posted a photoshop of Coleman in a Texas jersery with the caption "bet" while Manning simply commented an emoji under Coleman's official announcement on Instagram.

Take a look:

Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons reacts to Cam Coleman commitment | Zach Dimmitt - Texas Longhorns on SI

Arch Manning reacts to Cam Coleman commitment | Zach Dimmitt - Texas Longhorns on SI

Coleman never had consistent enough quarterback play while at Auburn to finish among the country's leaders in catches or yards. Now, he will be Manning's No. 1 target in the passing game, joining forces with wide receivers Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V.

This season, he finished with 57 catches for 725 yards and five touchdowns but delivering some big-time highlights in the process. It's the eye test that truly shows what Coleman can offer, as he can make contested catches unlike any other receiver in the country and is nightmare for opposing cornerbacks to deal with in one-on-one scenarios.

Coleman finished his two-year Auburn career with 93 catches for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns, posting four 100-yard games in the process.

Pairing Coleman with a quarterback like Manning now gives NFL scouts tape to salivate over. And whether the rest of the country agrees or not, having this duo together will once again put Texas in the conversation to be a preseason Top 5 team headed into next year.

Manning got off to a rocky start this past season during the non-conference slate but came alive during the second half of the year.

Along with a significant NIL package, it's likely Manning's improved play was a notable factor in Coleman's deicison to choose Texas. Coleman will likely only be in Austin for one year before heading off to the NFL, and having a quarterback like Manning to improve his draft stock is a significant selling point.