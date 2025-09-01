There Is A Much More Realistic Arch Manning Narrative Out There
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns' season-opening trip to Ohio Stadium in Columbus didn't exactly end up as they were likely hoping, sulking in defeat instead of celebrating a triumphant victory over the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in a low-scoring 14-7 affair Saturday afternoon.
If you tuned in to watch a defensive matchup, then Saturday's contest might have just been your pick for "Game of the Year," but if you were hoping for a legendary performance from Longhorn quarterback Arch Manning, then there's a slim chance that the sophomore lived up to your expectations, which may shock some considering how much hype and potential that Manning garnered over the offseason.
But there is no need to throw away hope for a deep playoff run, nor call for a new arm to replace Manning. After all, it was only the first game, and likely the toughest match that the Longhorns will have to endure.
"Throw Out the Last Name"
FOX Sports analyst and former quarterback Joel Klatt explained, from experience how difficult the first road collegiate game can be, and how stressful it is, further showcasing the pressure that Arch was under in Columbus on Saturday.
"When you talk about Arch Manning, you throw out the last name," Klatt said on Monday morning's episode of The Joel Klatt Show." When you throw out the last name, you lessen your expectations a little bit, and I had alluded to this before the game. These were unfair expectations. He had never thrown a pass outside of Austin. This was his first true road start. I can tell you from experience that starting on the road for your first time is just a different animal."
Klatt likened Manning's start to his own that he endured as the quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes back in 2003.
"I remember my first road start in college was at Kansas State and this was a really good Kansas State team, they would go on to win the Big 12 championship that year," Klatt recalled. "My first true road start, I remember I set three formations wrong. Didn't even realize it because of the commotion and the noise and everything that was going on. I didn't realize I was making mistakes in real time because my adrenaline was too high. I couldn't think straight; it was a totally new experience that I couldn't prepare for. And it's the same thing for Arch Manning."
Klatt also spoke of some conversations he had with some Texas football fans on his return flight from Columbus, and how he simply told them to relax.
"Every person that walked by me that had a burnt orange shirt on was like, 'Well, what did you think of Arch?'" Klatt said. "I said, 'relax, relax. He's going to be just fine. Take the name off his back. Take the expectations down a couple of notches. He will be just fine. They got it going late in that game. They made some tremendous plays against a great defense to get themselves back in the game against the defending national champions.' Arch is going to be just fine."
Manning and the Longhorns return home to DKR this Saturday for an early matchup against the San Jose State Spartans.