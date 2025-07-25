Arch Manning Earns Major Praise From Texas Longhorns Legends Vince Young & Mack Brown
Texas quarterback Arch Manning is about a month away from making his debut as the Longhorns' full-time starter under center, and the anticipation continues to grow as week one of the season approaches.
Drawing mass attention both from his last name and the expectations surrounding his collegiate career, Longhorn legends Mack Brown and Vince Young think he is handling the spotlight well.
What Vince Young and Mack Brown Had to Say About Manning
"Very humble kid," Young said via the Stampede Podcast. "First of all, he has won the locker room already, and then he has [already] seen it from Quinn [Ewers]."
Young went on to Praise Ewers, saying the former Longhorn fought through adversity and criticisms in his time at Texas.
"A lot of people don't give Quinn the respect that he deserves," Young said. "I really feel like this man played through pain, through injuries, went through all kinds of adversity, and the media bashing him all the time. When I was [at Texas], I saw that same situation with Chris Simms."
Simms was the starting quarterback before Vince Young, and despite his success for Texas, he would draw criticism. Young sees that same situation shaping out for Manning.
"I was like 'woah, I don't know if I want to play quarterback at the University of Texas,'" Young said. "[They were] calling him all kinds of names, and I really feel like he still played well. I feel like Arch Manning saw that with Quinn, and it actually helped."
Former Longhorn head coach Mack Brown had his share of compliments for Manning as well.
"He also seems like he listens, he's very humble," Brown said. "He's kind of self-deprecating, but I like it; he's a whole lot like Vince at the same age."
Similar to Manning, Young also redshirted with Texas, allowing him to learn as the backup before being put into a starting role. Now, Manning looks to week one of the college football season, where Texas will see a rematch against Ohio State after losing to the Buckeyes in the semifinal of the college football playoffs.
As exciting as it may be for hype and speculation on Manning's future, soon, college football fans across the nation will finally be able to see Manning in his role as the full-time starter. Texas takes on the Buckeyes on August 30 for the season opener.