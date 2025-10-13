Arch Manning Gives Props to Teammate Tre Wisner in Red River Victory
After a 23-6 win over Oklahoma, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning showed praise to his team in the victory.
The third-year quarterback took time especially to point out the contributions of running back Tre Wisner, who had his best performance of the season against the Sooners.
Tre Wisner Ran Through the Sooners on Saturday
“It was tough. I’m proud of our team for coming together. Tre Wisner… It’s all about him. I’m just proud of our team," Manning said, via On3. "I wish we could play like this every week going forward. It’s going to be a fun season. I had a lot of fun. Our fans are great, this guy’s great. We’re having fun tonight.”
Wisner carried the ball 22 times for 94 yards against the Sooners, a season high in rushing yards for the Longhorns starter. Wisner's impressive running performance was complimented by his role in the passing game as well, catching the ball five times for 34 yards, one of which went for 19 yards on third and seven.
“It’s always hard, knowing what’s at stake, knowing that the defense knows you’re going to run the ball and to still come out and execute at a high level," Wisner said. "I give our props to my teammates, man. My defense, the coaches, the o-line, the quarterback. Everybody’s just coming in and doing their job.”
Texas's win over the Sooners came a week after the Longhorns fell out of the top-25 rankings, previously losing to unranked Florida. With a victory over Oklahoma, the Longhorns were thrown back into the top-25, now sitting at No. 21.
Compared to the team's performance against the Gators, the Longhorns looked vastly improved, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Texas allowed 29 points against Florida and only six points to the Sooners. While facing Mateer, Texas picked off the star quarterback three times, allowing him 202 yards through the air, a season low.
The Longhorns now rank third in the SEC in total yards allowed per game and second in points allowed per game.
With the win, Texas improves to 4-2 on the season and takes its first win in the SEC. The team will hope to keep the momentum from the Red River Rivalry game going as they continue their month-long road trip, traveling to face Kentucky this Saturday.
If the Longhorns can maintain Saturday’s performance against the rest of their opponents, perhaps the team can find itself back in the college football playoff conversation.