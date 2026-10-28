Steve Sarkisian Issues Warning About Mississippi State's Offense

The Longhorns will host Mississippi State on Saturday night, facing a Jeff Lebby-led attack built around tempo, wide receiver spacing and the ability to turn small openings into explosive plays. The Bulldogs have lost three straight games, but Sarkisian made clear Monday that their recent struggles have not changed how Texas is preparing.

His comments were less about issuing a dramatic warning and more about identifying a matchup that could punish defensive mistakes. With quarterback Kamario Taylor's availability uncertain, Texas must prepare for an offense capable of stressing its defense in multiple ways.

Why Mississippi State's Tempo and Spacing Concern Sarkisian

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Peyton Bowen (22) tackles Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3) during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think the first thing with Mississippi State is fast,” Sarkisian said Monday. “They play really fast. I think they snap the ball with an average of 27 seconds still left on the play clock.”

That pace puts pressure on Texas to communicate quickly, get lined up correctly and avoid substitutions that could leave the defense vulnerable. Lebby's offense wants to dictate the rhythm of the game rather than allow opposing defenses to settle into their preferred looks.

The spacing creates another problem. Mississippi State spreads its receivers wide, forcing defenders to cover more ground and make decisions in open space. Sarkisian specifically pointed to the Bulldogs' speed on the perimeter, saying their approach caused problems for Texas in last year's meeting in Starkville.

“And so now they’ve got you spread out. Now they’ve got a 4X100 team out there running routes,” Sarkisian said.

That is where the threat becomes more complicated. Defenders cannot simply focus on the passing game because Taylor, if healthy enough to play, can turn a coverage breakdown into a rushing opportunity. Sarkisian called him a “fantastic quarterback” and stressed that Texas must prepare as if he will play despite his foot injury.

The coach's language supports the warning framing. He called Mississippi State “a very dangerous football team” and described the combination of Lebby's scheme, the Bulldogs' playmakers and Taylor as “a problem for people, for sure.” Those are direct assessments of the challenge, not evidence that Texas is overlooking its opponent.

For the Longhorns, containing the offense starts with discipline up front. Texas' defensive line and edge rushers must keep Taylor from escaping the pocket, maintain their assignments and prevent the Bulldogs from turning broken plays into back-breaking gains. Against a mobile quarterback, a pass rush that abandons its lanes can create as many problems as it solves.

The linebackers and secondary will be equally important. Rasheem Biles and Jelani McDonald have shown playmaking ability, while defensive backs such as Kade Phillips must tackle reliably and limit yards after the catch. Texas produced three interceptions against Ole Miss, but Mississippi State's tempo will test whether the defense can repeat that kind of impact without sacrificing sound coverage.

The Longhorns also need to eliminate the penalties and perimeter mistakes that Sarkisian acknowledged after Saturday's win. Against an offense built to stretch the field horizontally, missed tackles and poor leverage can quickly become explosive plays.

Ultimately, the biggest question may be Taylor's health, but Texas cannot build its entire defensive plan around his absence. Sarkisian's message was clear: Mississippi State's speed and spacing are dangerous regardless of recent results. If Texas wants to protect home field, it must disrupt the rhythm without losing its discipline.

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