Texas Stock Report: Did Arch Manning Raise His Stock vs. Ole Miss?

Texas finally ended a two-game losing streak with a 34-27 win over Ole Miss at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday night. Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning had a tenure-saving performance in Austin.

Only because UT won, though.

Had the Longhorns blown a 21-point lead as it looked like they could've on the very last Rebels drive, all while Trinidad Chambliss was moving the chains, the conversations would be quite different around these parts (and very drastic).

Manning had three all-purpose touchdowns, though, to go along with 212 passing yards. The two interceptions and a fumble that was recovered for a touchdown could've exiled Manning from the QB1 spot. Things worked out for the Burnt Orange and its offensive leader, though.

Who else improved his stock on a night that saw key players like left tackle Trevor Goosby and receiver Cam Coleman go down with injuries? Goosby was carted off the field with an arm injury and Coleman hurt his shoulder and never made it back either.

Here's who helped and hurt their stock in the razor-thin win that moved the team to 5-2:

Stock Up: Arch Manning

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) signals first down during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It cannot be stressed adequately that Manning did just enough to fend off backup KJ Lacey from taking over as starting quarterback on the Forty Acres. Manning showed persistence and toughness to keep himself as QB1, though. Ole Miss was a tough test, and he passed. Barely.

Stock Up: Raleek Brown

Without Hollywood Smothers in the lineup, Raleek Brown had his biggest game yet for Texas. Brown amassed 157 yards on the ground on 23 carries. Brown stepped up in a major spot to prove he can be the team's workhorse.

Stock Down: Jeff Banks

That the special teams almost let the Rebels back into this one with the botched onside kick late in the fourth quarter is a horrendous look for Jeff Banks. This hasn't been a banner year for his group. The defense bailed him out by holding strong on the final drive and keeping Ole Miss out of the end zone to seal the 34-27 final.

Stock Up: Ryan Wingo

With Coleman missing for most of the game, Ryan Wingo stepped up with 111 receiving yards and a 50-yard touchdown catch. Wingo will have to carry the load without Coleman, the team's leading red zone target. Wingo appears up to the challenge, as he was last season.

Stock Up: Michael Terry III

In his first contest against SEC competition and second game against Power 4 competition overall dating back to his redshirt freshman season in 2025, running back Michael Terry III had his finest effort as a Longhorn. Terry had 41 rushing yards on eight carries, which included a long of 19 yards and a two-yard run at the goal line to extend the lead to a game-high 21 points.

Stock Down: Kosi Okpala

True freshman linebacker Kosi Okpala was overzealous against the Rebels. He committed two key penalties, an Unsportsmanlike Conduct flag and Late Hit Out of Bounds call, that helped enable Ole Miss's comeback.

Stock Up: Jelani McDonald

Safety Jelani McDonald led the team in tackles. Still, his most important play was the game-sealing interception in the Rebels' end zone. That helped avoid what may have been the most consequential loss in modern Texas football history on the last Ole Miss offensive drive.

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