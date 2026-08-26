Arch Manning Has Hilarious Explanation for Trash Talk at Texas Practice

Like many college quarterbacks today, Arch Manning is very buttoned-up when in front of a microphone. The Texas Longhorns quarterback doesn’t say much beyond the usual cliches, and remains very respectful, especially when talking about opponents.

However, away from the microphone, Manning has a reputation for being much different.

In fact, the humble, well-spoken, respectful, quarterback turns into the ultimate trash-talker on the practice field, according to many of his teammates.

Apparently, Arch Manning is 'Kind of Annoying'

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Arch is kind of annoying," linebacker Justin Cryer said of Manning. "He'll make a play or something and run behind you, and he'll say something that only you'll hear. He kind of likes to poke fun a little bit."

It’s not the first time hearing of the senior quarterback getting into it with teammates on the practice field. Stories of Manning going at it with veteran safety Michael Taaffe were well known even last season.

During his first spring as the starter, Manning let his confidence and swagger show on the practice field.

“I always tell people, me and Arch are best friends, but on the green, we act like we’re not best friends,” Taaffe said last year. “We act like we don’t like each other because we talk so much trash, and if he gets me on one play, I’m for sure gonna hear about it, but don’t you worry. If I ever get him on one play, I’m going to let him know that I got him.”

Yet, it appears Manning has a new target for his verbal jabbing as he enters his second season as the starting quarterback in Austin.

“Well, that makes sense,” Manning said when asked about Cryer’s comments. “He's always the one right in front of me, so I usually go after (him) a lot.”

The annoyingness only ramps up considering the circumstances of practice.

“They don't get to hit me during practice, so I can kind of say whatever I want,” Manning said.

The swagger and trash-talk are nothing new for Manning. It’s been something that he’s utilized since before he was stepping on the football field at a high level.

“My dad and brother growing up playing basketball in the front yard,” Manning said of where his trash-talking started. “Yeah, that's where it started.”

Manning and the Longhorns will open the season on September 5th when they welcome Texas State to Darrell K. Royal Texas-Memorial Stadium.

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