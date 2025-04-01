Michael Taaffe Shares Defining Trait That Sets Arch Manning Apart
As the Texas Longhorns go through spring practice, the Arch Manning era is officially underway. With Quinn Ewers off to the NFL, Manning is the starting quarterback on the 40 Acres, and while it will be his first season as "the guy," he already is carrying himself like a veteran.
That is according to senior safety Michael Taaffe, who not only knows him well from practicing against each other on the field. But also as a "best friend."
“Arch is very confident,” Taaffe said of Manning. “He’s very confident in himself, he’s very confident as a leader, and so it’s cool to see him walk on the field with some swagger. ... You always have to have some swagger when you’re QB1, and when he got that QB1 job, I feel like he’s got some swagger to him, and it’s so cool.”
That swagger on the practice field has been the opposite of how the former five-star prospect has carried himself publicly. Since coming to Austin, Manning has carried himself the way his two uncles and grandfather did before, with humility and class.
Manning committed to not benefitting from his legendary last name via NIL until he earned it by winning the starting job. And even now, as he is set to assume the reins to the Texas offense, he still feels the need to prove himself.
Yet, that humility hasn't stopped Manning from showing his less reserved side on the practice field.
“I always tell people, me and Arch are best friends, but on the green, we act like we’re not best friends,” Taaffe said. “We act like we don’t like each other because we talk so much trash, and if he gets me on one play, I’m for sure gonna hear about it, but don’t you worry. If I ever get him on one play, I’m going to let him know that I got him.”