Arch Manning's Heisman Trophy Odds Climb After Week 2 Win
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is in an interesting position in terms of status after the first two weeks of the college football season.
Following a Week 1 loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes and a Week 2 bounceback victory against the San Jose State Buckeyes, it’s hard to assign a measurement to his potential for the 2025 season.
However, one way to at least somewhat gauge how a player like Manning is performing on a weekly basis is by analyzing betting odds for the Heisman Trophy.
Manning’s odds after Week 2
Manning’s performance was undeniably better at home against the Spartans than it was on the road versus the Buckeyes in Week 1, and his betting odds reflect the improvement. After falling from +600 to +1,600 per BetMGM because of the Ohio State game, Manning has started to climb his way back up and currently sits at +1,200 to win college football’s highest honor.
While the improvement between these two weeks can be viewed as a win, it’s worth noting that other quarterbacks saw improvement in their odds during Manning’s fall from grace.
Among these quarterbacks is Oklahoma’s John Mateer. Mateer transferred from Washington to Oklahoma ahead of the 2025 season, and he has made an immediate impact on the program. His betting odds sit at +800, second to only LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s +700.
The Longhorns will face Mateer and the Sooners in the Red River Rivalry on Oct. 11, and if the Sooners can continue building momentum behind their new quarterback, it could be a dangerous game for Manning and this Texas team.
Other quarterbacks who currently have an edge on Manning in terms of betting odds include Miami’s Carson Beck and Oregon’s Dante Moore, who have respective odds of +1,000 and +1,100.
Disclaimers
Manning will need to show improvement at home these next two weeks and then on the road in conference play against Florida to rebuild momentum and put himself in serious contention to become the next Heisman Trophy winner.
However, it’s important to remember that Manning doesn’t need to win the Heisman for the Longhorns to have had a successful season. More value is typically placed on a team’s ability to win games against highly rated opponents than their quarterback’s Heisman Trophy betting odds.
Another disclaimer revolves around time. Two weeks have passed this season, meaning that it’s far too early to accurately predict who the winner of this prestigious award will be. Leaders will rise and fall with each new week, and most of the best performances of the year are likely still to come.
