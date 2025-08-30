Arch Manning's Heisman Trophy Odds Drop After Loss to Ohio State Buckeyes
All eyes were on Columbus, Ohio, as the preseason top-ranked Texas Longhorns traveled North to take on the defending national champions, Ohio State Buckeyes. Expectations entering the day were high for the Longhorns, but no expectations were higher than that of the new starting quarterback, Arch Manning.
Despite his limited playing time the last two years in the Forty Acres, he entered the season as the pre-season favorite to win the Heisman award, listed as +500 odds according to Bet MGM.
Those odds dropped significantly for the young quarterback to +1,000 after a rough first half that saw the Longhorns held out of the end zone, and worries for the offense against the Buckeyes.
First Half Struggles
The hype was huge entering the game for the new quarterback of the Longhorns. Entering their 2025 season with expectations to bring their first national championship in over 20 seasons could potentially be hindered by the success of Manning to be the player the coaching staff and fan base expect him to be.
Tasked with his first start of the season coming in one of the most hostile environments in the country, and facing one of the best defenses, led by longtime NFL defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, they believed he would be up for the task.
Manning struggled mightily starting the game, though. He finished his first half of the season 5-10, with 26 yards and a 71.8 passing rating. Known for his ability to also be a lethal threat in the running game, the Buckeyes contained him in that aspect as well, limiting him to 13 yards on five rushes.
Part of the struggles for the Longhorns signal-caller was his limited action with his receivers, completing only once with Ryan Wingo. He targeted his receivers five times in the first half, only finding a connection with Wingo, missing DeAndre Moore Jr. twice, and Parker Livingstone once.
Entering halftime trailing by a touchdown from the Buckeyes, and after a start that didn't instill confidence into the Vegas sportsbook on Manning, he went from having the top Heisman odds to third, behind Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik, who will face off against each other later tonight.
Manning showed signs of righting the ship in the second half, fueled by beautiful throws to Wingo, and later to Livingstone for a 32-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone, but it wasn't enough to recover his odds. According to DraftKings, he has fallen to +1400 now after the loss, behind Jeremiah Smith and Carson Beck.
Manning and the Longhorns will hope to get back on track against the San Jose State Spartans in Austin on Sep. 6.
