Arch Manning's High-Value NIL Contract is Helping Texas in Major Way

It's not often you see star players sacrifice for the greater good of the team, especially at the college level where the reality of million-dollar contracts is still something that young athletes are getting used to.

But Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning isn't like most players. Of course, fans in Austin already knew that after getting a first glimpse of this in 2026 during Saturday's season-opening 59-7 win over Texas State.

Manning is set to play on a $2.5 million contract with Texas this season, per reports from On3's Pete Nakos, and it's no secret he could be making much more. Instead, he's sacrificing for the greater good of the team's success -- while also helping his teammates benefit individually in the process.

Arch Manning Isn't Making Nearly As Much As He Could Be

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning's reported $2.5 million contract total comes at a much lower price tag than some of the other top quarterbakcks in college football.

Here are some of the other reported quarterback contracts around the country, according to On3:

- Darian Mensah, Miami, $6 million



- Dante Moore, Oregon, $5 million



- Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss, $5 million



- Sam Leavitt, LSU, $4.5 million



- Josh Hoover, Indiana, $4.5 million

Manning is viewed as one of the most important players in college football this season, so the fact that Texas has him under contract at half the price of some of the country's other top quarterbacks might just be one of the best-value deals in college sports.n

Of course, it's no secret that Manning easily makes up for any "shortcomings" on the revenue-sharing scale with some notable NIL deals. He's done ads with Red Bull, Raising Cane's, Vuori and more, along with a national TV commercial with Warby Parker Glasses that aired in the days leading up to the season opener against Texas State.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, that doesn't mean he can't demand to be the highest-paid player in college football. Texas could double his revenue share if Manning requested in order to reach that reported $5 million mark. The Texas football program would no doubt put their money where their mouth is in order to prove that Manning is in the same tier as Chambliss, Mensah and others, but where would that leave the rest of the roster?

Manning was raised differently. He comes from a family that understands how to handle attention, and that nothing can be achieved in football unless the whole team is successful.

In this new era of college football, spreading the wealth both on the field and in the bank could be a championship-level strategy.

Manning and the Longhorns will be looking to show proof of this when they host No. 1 Ohio State in Austin on Saturday.

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