Texas QB Arch Manning Strikes Deal With New NIL Sponsor Before Season Opener

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has a new trading card and autograph deal with Topps.

Financial details were not disclosed on Thursday. With that said, it was announced that Manning would be part of Topps' 2026 Bowman Football line. The line features both NFL players and collegiate prospects and is set for release this fall.

Manning had signed with Panini America ahead of his debut in 2023. Manning had signed a multi-year sponsorship extension in 2025.

Now, he is joining the marquee name for trading cards amid a major industry-wide shift in recent years.

Arch Manning Joins Topps as Brand Expands Football Offerings

Arch Manning joins Topps at a great time for the memorabilia giant | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Panini America had been the premier player in football because of its exclusive licenses with Panini Prizm, National Treasures, and Flawless. Manning had a 1-of-1 autographed card go $102,500 at a charity auction in July 2023.

Topps is making waves in the space, though. Ever since being acquired by Fanatics in 2021, the brand has been increasing its market share through official licenses with the various pro sports leagues. Fanatics' partnership with the MLBPA set the stage for its takeover of Topps.

The blurring of pros and college sports has benefitted Manning from an NIL perspective. His $6.8 million valuation in 2025 was the highest figure since NIL came to be five years ago.

Arch Manning's NIL Dealings Have Helped Longhorns Manage the 'Cap'

Manning's exorbitant NIL valuation helped out Texas's roster-building efforts this offseason. Because so many third-party sponsors are eager to show Manning the money, Steve Sarkisian and Co. were able to manage the cap and use rev-share payments elsewhere.

That increased spending power helped lure Wake Forest transfer offensive tackle Melvin Siani and Western Kentucky transfer guard Laurence Seymore to the Forty Acres. It directly helped his own cause. The defensive additions of Pitt transfer linebacker Rasheem Biles and Florida State transfer linebacker Justin Cryer will also help get him more possessions.

Manning is already acting like an NFL quarterback, sacrificing money for an increased chance of winning.

Of course, Manning comes from one of the richest football families ever. Between his grandfather, Archie, and his uncles, Peyton and Eli, Arch doesn't really need to worry about money for the rest of his life.

Still, it's a meaningful gesture and one that builds goodwill in the locker room to take a pay cut from the university.

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