Arch Manning Highlights From Day 1 of Texas Longhorns Fall Camp
The Texas Longhorns officially began fall practice on Wednesday at Frank Denius Fields in Austin, meaning the Arch Manning era is one step closer toward beginning.
Reporters got a chance to watch Manning and the rest of the Longhorns for a portion of the practice, a viewing window in which Steve Sarkisian and staff let the offense sling it.
Manning delivered some impressive throws, and it didn't take long for a few clips to make the rounds on social media.
Arch Manning Highlights
Many eyes are on the new-look Texas wide receiving corps headed into the 2025 season. Sure, it's only practice, but Manning certainly showed a nice connection with some of the group's notable names.
On one throw, Manning rolled right and delivered a dart to wide receiver Parker Livingstone on the sideline.
The connection with Livingstone didn't stop there. Manning then had an impressive deep throw to the front pylon for Livingstone, who got underneath the ball for what would have been a touchdown during live acton.
Texas fans can expect to see Livingstone to take a notable leap this season.
Manning then had one of his best throws of the day with a deep shot to Ryan Wingo after simulating play action.
Sporting his new No. 1 jersey, Wingo hauled in the pass for a "touchdown" against the invisible defense.
Manning then found Wingo on another deep shot down the right sideline while throwing alongside Trey Owens.
Take a look:
During SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke highly of Manning's personality as he continues to deal with the constant media attention.
"He's a great guy. He's a great teammate. He's got an unbelievable work ethic," Sarkisian said. "And I think, if he stays true to himself, that's going to help him navigate these (adversity-filled) waters as they present themselves. We've got to do a great job of supporting him around him, as coaches, as players, and ultimately, I think he's prepared for the moment, but now it's just time for him to go do it and enjoy doing it quite frankly."
Manning was one of three Longhorns that joined Sarkisian at SEC Media Days. He touched on many topics but it was Manning's comments about now-former teammate Quinn Ewers that stood out.
"I learned so much from Quinn [Ewers] in my two years behind him," Manning said. "I think he handled it like a pro. It's definitely not easy having me as the backup with all the media. I'm forever grateful for him. I actually texted him the other week for advice on two-minute, what kind of plays he likes to start with."
Texas and Ohio State will kick off from Columbus on Aug. 30.