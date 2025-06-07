Arch Manning Impresses in Offseason Workout Video
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning continues to put in the work as he prepares for his first full season as a starter.
Manning, who will open the season against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Aug. 30, recently got in some practice reps with QB Country, a training and development group that has worked with NFL quarterbacks Bo Nix (Denver Broncos) and Drake Maye (New England Patriots) among others.
A New Orleans native and product of Isidore Newman private school, Manning practiced in the city at Yulman Stadium on Tulane University's football field, a place where the Green Wave have had solid success over the past three seasons.
In the clip, Manning can be seen addressing his footwork and release mechanics before tossing some short, intermediate and deep passes, looking impressive while doing so.
Take a look:
Manning is still relatively unproven compared to some of the other top quarterbacks in college football but he brings a ton of hype to the 2025 season based on the flashes he showed last season.
Manning finished the 2024 campaign with two starts in total 10 appearances. His starts came against Louisiana Monroe and Mississippi State, the latter of which was Texas' first-ever SEC game. Manning ended the year 61 of 90 passing for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two picks. He also showed off his impressive dual-threat ability, posting 25 carries for 108 yards and four more touchdowns.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said in April while speaking to media at the Houston Touchdown Club that he wants the team's potential sucess next season to make Manning's decision difficult about whether or not to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.
The current expectation is that Manning will also play the 2026 season at Texas, but it's anyone's guess how exactly things will play out.
“Here’s what I hope. I hope he’s got a really hard decision to make on about January 21," Sarkisian said. "That means we played for a long time. That means he probably had a really good season. And that means he’s probably trying to figure out do I want one more year in the burnt orange or is it time to go to the NFL? I hope it’s a really, really hard decision. I hope it’s not a no-brainer for him to come back to school.”
Texas and Ohio State will kick off from Columbus on Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. CT on FOX.