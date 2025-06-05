Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning Ranks Below Only One SEC QB in Josh Pate's Rankings
With the 2025 college football season rapidly approaching, the hype surrounding Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning only continues to grow.
In addition to the natural hype that comes with being the nephew of two NFL legends, Manning was also the top recruit in his class coming out of high school and has looked good in his limited action with the Longhorns. Some understandably have their doubts due to the small sample size, but most agree that his potential is sky-high.
However, his potential may not even be the highest in the SEC. In CBS Sports analyst Josh Pate's ranking of the top 10 SEC quarterbacks, which he described as "an expectation - not career achievement list," he ranked Manning at No. 2, behind Florida Gators star DJ Lagway.
Lagway, a sophomore from Willis, Texas, was essentially the Gators' savior last season. In 12 games, including seven starts, he completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Notably, he helped lead the Gators to late-season upsets over LSU and Ole Miss to help them become bowl-eligible despite facing one of the hardest schedules in the country.
For those wondering, no, he didn't play in the Longhorns' 49-17 home win over the Gators on Nov. 5. Aidan Warner started that game in place of an injured Lagway.
Lagway's stats may not jump off the paper, but he played with exceptional poise and composure for a true freshman. He's also a former five-star recruit who earned numerous accolades in high school, so he could become a legitimate superstar in time.
Is that enough to warrant him being ranked above Manning, who also had numerous high school accolades and possibly has even more potential? It's a tough call, but Lagway's slightly larger sample size could've been what influenced Pate's decision.
The two will meet in Gainesville on Oct. 4, the first SEC game of the season for the Longhorns, so they could settle the debate there.