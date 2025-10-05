Arch Manning Injured in Texas Longhorns Loss to Florida
The Texas Longhorns had yet another ugly offensive performance in its 29-21 loss against the Florida Gators, another team who has had questions to answer this season.
Texas quarterback Arch Manning completed 16 of 29 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns, and lobbed two interceptions to awaiting Gators players.
After the game, Longhorns’ coach Steve Sarkisian revealed that Manning was beat up during the game.
Arch Manning’s Performance
Manning "kind of got a stinger on his shoulder,” Sarkisian said after the game. “That's why he went to the tent and came back out. He did take some hits. I thought Arch competed today. He battled his butt off."
The Longhorns once again struggled on offense, and a lot of it stemmed back to Manning. Heading into halftime, the Longhorns had just 87 total yards. They put it together late in the game and had a chance to tie it at the end, but a sack and late spike attempt took the air out of the team’s sails as time expired.
Rumors of a shoulder injury have been circulating around Manning since the team’s loss to the now-No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes. Former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert was one of the first people to notice Manning wincing as he threw, and drew a fiery response from Sarkisian in a press conference.
"According to who? Arch said that to you? According to who," Sarkisian told a reporter who said Manning "seemed to be having some throwing pains" during the game. "He doesn't have any (injury). I've never filmed any of you guys when you're using the bathroom, so I don't know what faces you make when you're doing that."
Injury or not, Manning has struggled and it is a major reason for the Longhorns’ woes.
“Arch Manning has played really poor so far this year, really poor,” former quarterback Joel Klatt said on his YouTube show earlier in September. “They’ve got quality wide receivers, they’ve got quality backs, they’re good up front. Now have they played their best around him? Probably not. But, this is, to me, a more specific Arch issue with their offense.”
Now at 3-2, Texas will almost certainly need to win out to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive, especially with its grueling road trip over the next few weeks. The Longhorns will now turn their attention to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry on Saturday, Oct. 11.