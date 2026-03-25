Arch Manning's Injury Recovery Receives New Update

Before spring practices even started out, the Texas football program announced that significant players underwent surgeries that would limit their ability to fully practice in the spring.

Among those key players were quarterback Arch Manning, left tackle Trevor Goosby, wide receiver Ryan Wingo, defensive lineman Justus Terry, corner Xavier Filsaime and linebacker Ty’Anthony Smith.

With spring practice fully underway however, head coach Steve Sarkisian provided insight into the progress that these players are making in order to start a gradual return to practice.

Manning and Co. Are Making Steady Progress to Get Back to Full Capacity

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) attempts to make a catch in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Sarkisian said that Manning’s progress is continuing exactly as it should, stating that Manning would ease into more reps and is already comfortably throwing the ball during spring practices.

“The progress has been … on par with where he should be,” Sarkisian said. “He was throwing the ball today. Threw it really well, we'll gradually work him back in again.”

However, Sarkisian also added a positive note with the quarterback’s limited ability. Manning’s absence has allowed freshman quarterback Dia Bell, sophomore quarterback KJ Lacey and incoming transfer MJ Morris to get more starting reps in practice, providing them with some action and the opportunity to build trust with both their teammates and the coaching staff — which could be pivotal in determining the playing opportunities they will experience behind Manning this upcoming season.

“I'm not in a rush, because I do think these reps are so valuable for KJ, for Dia and MJ. Right now, this is a great opportunity for them,” Sarkisian said.

Goosby, Wingo, Terry, Filsaime and Smith are also making steady progress, already gradually working back into taking reps during the four spring practices that Texas has held so far. Sarkisian also said that wide receiver Kaliq Lockett and offensive lineman Kaden Scherer underwent surgeries recently for lower leg injuries and will be down for the remainder of the spring.

The upside to all of these injuries is that many new faces are getting starting reps during the practices that have been held so far. Morris and Lacey are throwing to new receivers, both from the transfer portal and the recent class of 2026 recruiting class, while the defensive front gets to settle in with these new faces as well as defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. With so many new faces starting the majority of spring practice, the Longhorns are given the opportunity to get an early start on building chemistry and molding new arrivals to Texas’ style of football.

“We're playing with a lot of new faces, in essence, right now, from the quarterback position to the running back position … so a ton of new faces at wide receiver, a new tight end. Goosby is down, a new left tackle,” Sarkisian said.

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