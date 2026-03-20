Arch Manning Lands Another Massive NIL Deal With Major AI Company

The Texas Longhorns have been cashing in on NIL opportunities ahead of a highly anticipated season. Several members of the Longhorns football team were signed to a new deal with Nike as part of the Blue Ribbon Elite NIL Program, along with other elite Texas athletes in various sports.

This time, superstar quarterback Arch Manning is getting in on the action. After winning Citrus Bowl MVP and entering the season as one of the top returning passers, he landed his own NIL deal with a major AI company.

Arch Manning Inks NIL Deal With Google Gemini

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning enters Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The redshirt junior quarterback is preparing for a pivotal season in his career. Expectations are high, as fans expect Texas to contend for an SEC title and return to the College Football Playoff.

Amid his preparation for the 2026 season, Manning and Google Gemini teamed up in a new partnership, sharing an advertisement where Manning uses Gemini’s tools to help him prepare for the year.

The sponsorship is aimed toward students, advertising the use of Gemini’s tools to review class notes. Watch the video below:

Manning is among the highest-valued athletes in the country, in terms of NIL, according to On3. He has a projected NIL valuation of $5.4 million, the highest of any athlete in the country, regardless of age, gender or sport.

That is more than a million more than any other football player, and his teammate Cam Coleman comes in at $2.9 million (No. 8). Manning has previously landed deals with major brands like Vuori, Red Bull, Raising Cane's and Warby Parker.

Google Gemini has been expanding its partnerships with college athletes. Overtime and UConn women’s basketball recently started a “first-of-its-kind content studio” on campus that helps facilitate branded partnerships with companies like Wendy’s and Google Gemini, as reported by Rachel Axon of the Sports Business Journal.

According to Nick Schultz of On3, Manning has been intentional about chasing these brand deals during the offseason to avoid distractions during the season.

“I’m trying to get all that stuff out of the way before the season,” Manning said last year at the Manning Passing Academy. “Obviously, you want to take advantage of what you can and make the right decisions on partnering with companies, but I’m focused on ball.”

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Manning finished his redshirt sophomore season on a heater after a slow start. He recorded 3,163 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and just seven interceptions while completing 61.4% of his passes. He added 399 yards and 10 scores on the ground.

The Longhorns finished the season with a 7–1 record after a critical loss to Florida that ultimately played a large role in Texas’s exclusion from the College Football Playoff. After bringing in one of the top transfer portal classes, the team is looking to return to the postseason.

Manning’s development will be a key component in the Longhorns’ success. As teams look ahead to the 2027 NFL draft, Manning could play his way into being one of the top picks, just like his uncles, Eli and Peyton Manning.

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