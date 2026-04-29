Gambling Odds Predict A Historic 2027 NFL Draft for the Texas Longhorns

Six Texas Longhorns were selected in the 2026 NFL draft. That tied Michigan, Missouri and Notre Dame for 16th-most among all programs. While impressive, early projections for 2027 paint an even better result for the Longhorns.

Several players could be potential first-round picks, including wide receiver Cam Coleman and tackle Trevor Goosby. However, two stand above the rest as players who could contend for the No. 1 pick, and they could be the first pair of Longhorns to go in the top 10 in two decades.

Arch Manning, Colin Simmons Contending for No. 1 Pick

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The last time Texas produced two top-10 draft picks in the same season was 2006. Quarterback Vince Young was selected third overall by the Tennessee Titans, while defensive back Michael Huff joined the Oakland Raiders at No. 7.

Another offensive and defensive pairing could be on their way to do the same thing in the 2027 NFL draft. Arch Manning is an early favorite to go No. 1, and edge rusher Colin Simmons is not far behind him.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Manning is currently the odds-on favorite to go No. 1 overall at +165. Simmons is tied (+2200) for ninth with South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart and Miami (FL) quarterback Darian Mensah. Simmons and Stewart are tied for the shortest odds among defensive players.

Texas was in a similar position last season with Manning, who entered the 2025 season as a favorite to go at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft. However, the star quarterback struggled early in the season after becoming the full-time starter, and he is returning to Texas for his redshirt junior season.

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons reaches for Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Heading into 2026, however, Manning has given more reason for this optimism. He was one of the best quarterbacks, not just in the SEC but in the country, during the final two months of the season, and he corrected some of the issues he displayed in the early stages.

The last four No. 1 picks were quarterbacks, as were 24 of the last 31 players selected first overall. There is pressure — fair or not — on Manning to follow in the footsteps of his uncles, Peyton and Eli, who were both selected at the top of their drafts.

Quarterbacks are not the only players who have gone No. 1 in recent memory. Three of the last 13 players selected first overall have been defensive ends (Travon Walker, Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney). Simmons could contend for this position as well.

The former five-star recruit led the SEC in sacks in 2025 and was named an All-American. Garrett and Clowney were also named All-SEC and All-American the season before they were selected No. 1. If Simmons continues to develop his pass-rush plan and starts stronger than he did as a sophomore, he could be one of the top picks in 2027.

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