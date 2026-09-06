Arch Manning Makes Emphatic Statement in Dominant Season Debut for Texas

It's no secret that the Texas Longhorns failed to live up to expectations last year, with many people critiquing quarterback Arch Manning's performance throughout the season and wondering whether he was everything he was talked up to be.

Those conversations carried over into the offseason when fall camp was underway, questioning if he could develop into what the expectations of him were, despite having a myriad of new talent around him for the 2026 season.

Now having led the Longhorns to a win in the first game of the season, Manning sent an emphatic message about his play, and what to expect from him in just his second full season as the starter in Austin.

Starting Better Than 2025

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Opening the season last year with the No. 3-ranked team in the country, the Ohio State Buckeyes, on the road, with other young players around him, Manning was set to be the superhero of the game, but instead, he walked away, completing just 56.7 percent of passes and throwing one touchdown and one interception in the first game of the season.

To start the new 2026 campaign, though, Manning completely flipped that script, finishing 20 for 27 with 305 yards and four touchdowns. Despite throwing one interception in the game, Manning completed 74 percent of his passes and had a passer rating of 210.4.

Manning had a clear connection with his receivers, including finding Ryan Wingo for seven receptions on eight targets, and Cam Coleman for three receptions on four targets. Emmett Mosley also contributed three receptions, but on seven targets, accounting for four of the seven incompletions Manning had on the day.

Perhaps more importantly for Manning and the Longhorns, that success came with the signal-caller barely showing off his mobility, being proficient in the pocket, and delivering one of his best performances since taking over as a starter.

Through 14 games since taking over full-time, it marked his: fifth most passing yards in a game, fourth highest completion percentage, his sixth most completions in a game, despite it being the third fewest passing attempts, and tied the most passing touchdowns he has thrown in a game, matching the total from the San Jose State and Arkansas games last season.

The dominant 59-7 win marked a statement for the Longhorns quarterback, who most likely could have broken his career highs had he not been taken out halfway through the third quarter. Now, having shown what he can do with the new look roster around him, he gets the Buckeyes once again next week, but this time on his turf, and with more confidence than the last go-round.

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