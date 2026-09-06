The Moment That Changed Everything for Texas Against Texas State

The Texas Longhorns began the season with a strong 59-7 win over Texas State. Texas took the early lead and never surrendered it. The Longhorns were expected to defeat the Bobcats, but they left no doubt on Saturday.

Steve Sarkisian must be pleased with Saturday's effort. Arch Manning had an efficient day, throwing for 305 yards, four touchdowns, and seven incompletions. The offense ran the ball well, and the defense was opportunistic.

However, there was one play that changed the course of this game.

Texas State's Missed Field Goal Was a Massive Momentum Swing

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) runs for a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns' first offensive play was a tone-setter as Hollywood Smothers ran for 45 yards. Cam Coleman quickly made his presence felt, scoring the Longhorns' first touchdown of the season. Texas went ahead 14-0 courtesy of a Ryan Wingo eight-yard score, but it looked like Texas State was finally putting together a solid drive.

Texas State started at its own 12-yard line but methodically drove down the field. Brad Jackson completed a 24-yard pass to Davian Jackson to set up first-and-goal. The Longhorns' defensive line stepped up and forced a short field goal, but Dylan Cunanan missed, and the Bobcats came up empty-handed.

Now, a touchdown or field goal may not have changed the outcome of this game, but it took the life out of Texas State. Texas took the ball and capped off a seven-minute drive with a Raleek Brown touchdown run. The Bobcats missed two field goals and were 1-for-3 on fourth down. That red zone drive was Texas State's best chance to make the game close.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns were opportunistic. Will Muschamp's defense forced three takeaways, including a Graceson Littleton fumble recovery for a touchdown. Rasheem Biles was also as advertised, forcing multiple fumbles.

Texas looked poised and confident throughout this game. Again, the Longhorns were heavily favored, but they didn't allow Texas State to hang around. Texas' offense ran a balanced approach. They finished with 156 rushing yards and 360 passing yards. However, the offensive line could've been a little better at opening up running lanes.

Now, the focus moves to Ohio State. This will be the premier matchup of week two, and the Longhorns have to bring their best in order to get a win. Saturday's win was a warm-up. Texas took care of business and looked good while doing so.

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