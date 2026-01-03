Arch Manning Reacts to Texas Longhorns WR Entering Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns lost a notable piece of their wide receiving corps after the Citrus Bowl win over Michigan, as Parker Livingstone elected to hit the transfer portal.

This means that Arch Manning will be losing one of his favorite targets from this season along with his roommate, something that became over-talked about as the year went on.

Manning doesn't exactly have the social media presence that other Longhorns like Colin Simmons does, but his reaction to see

Arch Manning Sad to See Parker Livingstone Go

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Manning can draw a ton of attention with just a simple emoji, which is all he needed to convey his feelings surrounding Livingstone's exit.

Manning posted a picture of him and Livingstone on Instagram, with a teary-eyed emoji. No caption needed, as fans got the message.

Arch Manning on his Instagram story pic.twitter.com/Hx5TsIDWaz — Arch Manning Highlights (@ArchHighlights) January 2, 2026

Livingstone is the third Texas wide receiver to enter the portal since the end of the regular season, following DeAndre Moore Jr. and Aaron Butler.

He joins other notable Texas players to hit the portal, including running backs Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter, linebacker Liona Lefau, offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu and more.

Livingstone is set to visit the Indiana Hoosiers at some point soon, per reports from On3. This would give Livingstone a chance to compete next season with a team that's the current remaining favorite to win the National Championship this month.

Livingstone and Manning showed a connection during the first game of the season in the loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. With Texas down 14-0 in the fourth quarter, Manning found Livingstone for a 32-yard touchdown to bring the Longhorns closer.

Texas nearly used this momentum to tie the game up on the final possession, but came up short.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian after the Ohio State game that seeing Livingstone produce on a big stage wasn't a surprise considering what he had been showing in practice.

"I thought Parker Livingstone was what I was expecting," Sarkisian said. "He's had it. He's had a great spring, a great camp, showed up today. So that was really encouraging."

He followed this up in the second game of the year against San Jose State when he had four catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by an 83-yard score.

Livingstone finished the season with 29 catches for 516 yards and six touchdowns but will now look to take his talent elsewhere after entering the portal.