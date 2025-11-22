Texas Longhorns Run Insane Trick Play for Arch Manning Touchdown
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is getting deep into his playbook against the Arkansas Razorbacks, and Arch Manning is the beneficiary.
In the first quarter of Saturday's home game against the Razorbacks, Sarkisian drew up the "Philly Special" play that the Philadelphia Eagles popularized, which allowed Manning to leak out toward the right pylon and catch a four-yard score from wide receiver Parker Livingstone.
Manning, who leads the Longhorns with six rushing touchdown this season, now has first-career receiving score.
Arch Manning Shows Off Athleticism on Touchdown
The pass from Livingstone was a bit high, but Manning managed to high-point the ball and come down with the catch.
Manning has shown off his athleticism in the past but this took things to a new level.
The receiving score marked Manning's second touchdown of the day. Earlier in the first quarter, he found wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. for a 46-yard touchdown to put Texas up 7-3.
He then returned the favor to Livingstone in the second quarter, finding him on a 54-yard touchdown down the field to extend the Texas lead to 21-13.
The season got off to a shaky start for Manning, but he's undoubtedly bounced back in a big way, though the Longhorns have still have their struggles as a team.
Headed into the Arkansas game, Manning had gone 195 of 311 passing for 2,374 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions along with 74 carries for 186 yards and the six scores on the ground.
"I do think he's [Manning] grown up," Sarkisian said of Manning earlier this month. "I mean, he just, he looks so much more mature you know," Sarkisian said while talking about Manning's growth this season. "He looks so much more poised, he looks so much more confident, and he's got a lot more trust in those guys around him."
The team has clearly recognized Manning's growth as well, something Texas running back CJ Baxter echoed after the win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.
"He's at the forefront of everything, but the way that he practices, the way you go out there to practice every day, is like he's just getting better and better," Baxter said. "He's the quarterback, his name is what it is, but he's our quarterback, and we all look at him, so when he's doing good, we're like, all right, let's pick our junk up, because he balling right now."