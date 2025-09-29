Arch Manning Might Have a Secret Regarding One of His Top Weapons
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning appears to be taking his part in some gamesmanship ahead of the SEC opener against the Florida Gators on Saturday.
While meeting with the local media on Monday, Manning was asked about what fans can expect from Stanford transfer wide receiver Emmett Mosley V once he returns to action after missing the first four games of the season.
But instead of just dancing around the question, which would be his right, Manning's response created a few more questions than answers.
Arch Manning Gives Odd Response About Emmett Mosley V
Manning was asked, "How was Emmett Mosley doing before the injury and what do you think people can expect from him when he comes back?"
His response?
"I don't really know," Manning said of Mosley. "I don't really want to say anything about him. He's a good player, though, so I don't want to give anything away."
Fans might be scratching their heads a bit at this answer from Manning. Does this imply that the Longhorns expect him back against Florida? Or is Mosley somehow set to miss even more games?
The first option seems to be the most likely, especially considering that Texas wide receiver Parker Livingstone didn't really sugarcoat things when asked about Mosley a few minutes after Manning was.
Parker Livingstone on Emmett Mosley
"He's a great receiver, gets great separation. So I'm excited to have him back. It's gonna be fun," Livingstone said.
Does this mean Mosley will play Saturday against Florida? That still remains to be seen. Wednesday's intial SEC injury report will say a lot about where things are trending for him.
Regardless, it's clear that Mosley's return will only mean positive things for the offense. His blocking ability will open up holes while his general presence as a pass-catcher will also potentially allow Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore Jr. to get more one-on-one looks.
"He's super good at blocking," Wingo said of Mosley. "If you go watch his film at Stanford, he's chasing people down all over the field, and then in this offense, blocking is the number one thing. Like Coach Sark says a lot it takes all 11, so him bringing that aspect, that blocking, and then a deep threat, and being able to catch the ball short and take it long also."
Texas and Florida will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday from Gainesville.