Kyle Flood Praises Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning For Offseason Leadership
With just over a month until college football season kicks off, the Texas Longhorns prepare to begin their 2025 preseason training camp.
The camp, which is scheduled to start on July 30, will provide an opportunity for incoming freshmen and other players to establish themselves before the Longhorns head to Columbus, Ohio, to face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30.
This camp will also allow quarterback Arch Manning to prepare for his highly anticipated starting debut, but one of his coaches claims that he has already started to embrace this role throughout the offseason.
Kyle Flood on Manning
The NCAA forces coaches to adhere to specific rules and regulations during the offseason, which limits their ability to conduct practices before training camp.
Most workouts must be voluntary during the summer months of June and July, but according to Inside Texas, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Kyle Flood noted that Manning has made sure his offense continues growing during this period.
“Arch is a great leader,” Flood said. “That’s where it starts from. I think he’s done a really good job of driving the offense in the summer when us as coaches, we can’t necessarily do it in a firsthand way.”
Manning’s other offseason endeavors
In addition to helping orchestrate summer preparation, Manning utilized some of his time during June and July to attend camps.
The first was Longhorn wide receiver Ryan Wingo’s camp, which took place in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, on June 14. A few other Longhorns also attended the camp, including edge rusher Colin Simmons and wide receivers DeAndre Moore Jr. and Aaron Butler.
Manning also helped out at the Manning Passing Academy, a well-known camp that has been run by the Manning family for the past 29 years.
Needless to say, the offseason has been a busy one for him, but now it’s time to enter the next phase.
Training camp
As mentioned earlier, the time for training camp has arrived.
This will be a period in which Texas’ No. 1-ranked 2025 recruiting class will get to show what they’ve got, as will other components of the Longhorns’ roster.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian and the rest of his staff will finally get to play a more direct role in training sessions, working to iron out details, sharpen the skills of their group, and ensure that they are as ready as possible to tackle the Buckeyes in Week 1.