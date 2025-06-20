Arch Manning Predicted to End 2025 Season as No. 1 QB in College Football
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is used to being a hot topic of conversation, even throughout the two years he spent as a second string.
It comes with the last name, with the athletic potential and with representing a university with such high expectations on the football field.
Now, with his years as a backup in the rearview, analysts and fans will see if he can live up to the stardom that has surrounded him for so long. Predictions vary between different critics, but ESPN’s Rece Davis, along with several others, have given Manning the vote of confidence.
Davis recently released a list of his top-five college quarterbacks for the 2025 season, and Texas’ redshirt sophomore signal caller earned the No. 1 spot.
“My number one quarterback, guy who’ll have the best season for his team, put up the best numbers? Arch Manning,” Davis stated. “And I know that’s what you expected, but not for the reasons. This is a healthy chunk of my belief in Arch Manning’s talent and a gargantuan chunk in my belief in Steve Sarkisian as a guy who can take quarterbacks and make them succeed beyond what their experience might indicate they would.”
Many of Manning’s skeptics believe that his lack of experience could prove detrimental, which Davis addresses through mentioning his belief in Sarkisian’s developmental abilities.
These developmental abilities could prove instrumental, especially given that most of the other QBs on Davis' list have more in-game experience than Manning.
The other members of Davis' list include LSU redshirt senior Garrett Nussmeier, Clemson senior Cade Klubnik, South Carolina junior LaNorris Sellers and Louisville redshirt senior Miller Moss.
Despite Manning's freshness when it comes to collegiate play, the glimpses fans saw of him last year demonstrated his potential to be a unique threat when it comes to both passing and rushing.
He will kick off his career as Texas’ official starting quarterback on Aug. 30 against the Ohio State Buckeyes in what will be a rematch of the College Football Playoff semifinals back in January. It’s anyone’s game, and it will serve as Manning’s first test at the helm for the Longhorns.