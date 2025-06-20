Will Arch Manning Attend SEC Media Days With Texas Longhorns?
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will reportedly have their star-studded quarterback in Atlanta for SEC Media Days later this summer.
According to reports from Chip Brown of Horns247, Texas quarterback Arch Manning will be in attendance at the event ahead of his first full season as a starter. SEC Media Days runs from July 13-17, as head coach Steve Sarkisian and usually around three players will represent Texas in
Last season, quarterback Quinn Ewers, offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and cornerback Jahdae Barron came with Sarkisian to SEC Media Days. All three were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Once Manning arrives in Atlanta, he will likely be met with a hoard of reporters looking to capture the latest thoughts from one of the biggest names in college football.
Manning has been hounded by the media ever since he stepped foot on campus ahead of the 2023 season. He made his first media appearance with local reporters last season after stepping into action for Ewers in Week 3's 56-7 win over the UTSA Roadrunners.
He finished that game 9 of 12 passing for 223 yards, four touchdowns and no picks along with a 67-yard rushing touchdown.
Manning has clearly been preparing for the endless amount of questions thrown his way. As his media appearances have increased, he's continued to speak with confidence, not cockiness, while putting the focus on his teammates and coaches. In return, other players have spoken highly of Manning as a teammate and player.
The Longhorns are already under an enormous spotlight as is, so the Arch hype has never been a huge deal inside the locker room. Manning is just one of the guys, something Sarkisian has talked about since last season.
"I don’t do anything. Arch is just another guy on our team," Sarkisian said last season on what he does to handle the Manning attention. "The reason I’m able to do that is because that’s who Arch is every day. He’s a selfless teammate. He cares about the guys on the team. He cares about Quinn. They've got a great relationship. He works his tail off. He wants to play good football for them because he knows how hard everybody's working."
Manning and the Longhorns will begin their 2025 season on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. CT.