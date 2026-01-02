Texas Longhorns WR Enters Transfer Portal After Citrus Bowl

The Texas Longhorns are saying goodbye to another notable member of their offense following the end of the season.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Texas wide receiver Parker Livingstone is entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the team.

After utilizing his redshirt in 2024, Livingstone will still have three years of eligibility remaining for wherever he ends up.

What Parker Livingstone's Exit Means for Texas WR Room

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone runs for a touchdown after making a catch during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Livingstone is now the third Texas wide receiver to enter the portal, following DeAndre Moore Jr. and Aaron Butler.

This decision could signal that the Longhorns are on the brink of adding a new transfer wide receiver once the portal opens on Friday, something that would impact Livingstone's playing time in 2026.

Texas fans will immediately point to the possibility that the Livingstone's exit could mean the potential arrival of Auburn transfer Cam Coleman, but it's best to limit expectations on that front unless other Longhorn wide receivers enter the portal as well.

Texas is still expected to retain Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V, both of whom suffered injuries in the win over Michigan, while hoping freshman like Daylan McCutcheon, Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench take a step forward next season.

Parker Livingstone's 2025 Season

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Livingstone, who grew up a Texas fan, had his breakout season this year, starting with the team's first touchdown of the season in the 14-7 loss to Ohio State in the opener.

Arch Manning found him for a 32-yard score in the fourth quarter to cut Ohio State's lead, but the Buckeyes closed things out.

Livingstone followed this up in the second game of the year against San Jose State when he had four catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by an 83-yard score.

Livingstone finished the season with 29 catches for 516 yards and six touchdowns but will now look to take his talent elsewhere.

Prior to the Citrus Bowl, Livingstone said that he was a bit surprised by Moore Jr.'s departure, but it wasn't long until he followed suit.

“I thought he was going to go to the NFL,” Livingstone said. “But he’s a great player, a great leader. Hurts to have someone like that not in our room, but it just creates opportunities for us young guys to step up and take control of the room.”