Arch Manning Is Playing At A Heisman Level In The Eyes Of The Only People That Matter
Texas quarterback Arch Manning has had an impressive turnaround to start his college football career.
He went from a Heisman Trophy candidate on the No. 1 team in the nation to being called college football’s first flop. Now heading into the final week of the season, Manning seems to be peaking at the right time.
Ahead of Texas’ matchup with the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies, a pair of Longhorns took a second to express their appreciation for their quarterback.
Longhorns Praise Arch Manning
In a Monday press conference, star defensive back Michael Taaffe was asked who he would vote for if he was able to cast a Heisman Trophy ballot.
"Arch Manning,” Taaffe said. ”You compare his numbers, I bet the numbers are probably up there. I think he's the most hated person in all of college football, and he doesn't even care. He just cares about winning and he cares about his teammates. The things that he's done for this team, the adversity that he's gone through, I think if you look at it he's the best player in college football."
At first glance, it may seem like Taaffe’s comments are him blowing smoke for his quarterback, but Manning’s numbers are there. Heisman trophy front runner and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza has recorded 2,641 yards, 35 total touchdowns and five interceptions. Second place Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin has 2,832 yards, 27 touchdowns and four interceptions. Third place Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed has 2,752 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Manning hangs with the best of them, with 2,763 yards, 31 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
The hardships faced by this team has arguably drawn the players closer.
"That's a guy I want to lay life down for every down,” Texas offensive lineman Trevor Goosby said Monday.
No matter how rough it looked this season, Manning’s teammates never changed their tune regarding the passer.
”I think if you know football at all, you don't have a negative thing to say about Arch Manning,” Taaffe said after the Red River Rivalry. “The way that he fights, the way that he loves his teammates, the way that everything could be about him, and he goes into a press conference with Holly Rowe, a well-respected ESPN reporter, and only talks about his teammates and his running back, that just shows you that if you really know football, you don’t have anything bad to say about Arch Manning.”
Manning and Reed are set to duel in one of college football’s most anticipated matchups when the Texas A&M Aggies travel to take on the Texas Longhorns on Friday night.