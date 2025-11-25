Here's What Steve Sarkisian Admires Most About Arch Manning
Since quarterback Arch Manning signed with the Texas Longhorns in late-2022, he has been the center of both praise and criticism in the world of college football.
“I don't know if any college player has kind of gone through what he went through before (becoming) the full time starter,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said in a press conference on Monday.
The Path Less Traveled
“And part of that is (because of) his last name,” Sarkisian added. “(While the other) part of it is (because of) our brand, (and) I think those two things coming together made this such a big storyline before the season.”
He reassured that Manning steered clear from adding anything to the conversation, and maintained his energy and focus on improving his game.
“I'm sure there were moments when it was a lot, maybe even overwhelming (for him),” Sarkisian said. “But to his credit, I think, ‘Man, the guy showed so much resolve and resiliency,’… You know, to the task at hand.”
However, Sarkisian admits that the young quarterback’s season hasn’t been perfect.
Hitting the midway point of the season, that being the Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma in week 7, Manning appeared to struggle finding his footing as a full-time starter — battling with inconsistency in decision-making as well as comfort inside the pocket.
At the time, the New Orleans-native threw 11 touchdowns and five interceptions for 1,317 passing yards, and held a completion percentage of 63.7.
Adding fuel to the fire, throughout this season, Manning was booed by Texas fans following his rough start against the UTEP Miners in week 3, as well as labeled a “bust” in a New York Times article in early October.
Sarkisian noted that the adversities Manning faced early in the season have been a part of his journey, and, ultimately, have benefited him in the long run.
“I think he's better and stronger for it today,” Sarkisian said.
Since Week 8 against Kentucky, the sophomore has recorded two interceptions, accompanied by 13 total touchdowns across 1,446 passing yards.
However, in the last four matchups, Manning has maintained a completion percentage of 65.4 and racked up three 300+ passing yard games. Showcasing immense improvement in the back half of the season.
“(While) he's not a finished product,” Sarkisian added. “I'm very proud of him for the way he's handled so much of what we went through.”
Texas, now attempting to salvage the remains of its post-season ambitions, has one final attempt to bolster its resume in an effort to secure an at-large bid for the College Football Playoff.
Watch Manning and the Longhorns take on the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies for the Lone Star Showdown on Friday, Nov. 28, at 6:30 p.m. CT, available to watch on ABC.