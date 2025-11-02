Arch Manning Enters Rarified Texas Longhorns QB Air vs Vanderbilt
The Texas Longhorns really stepped up against the No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores.
At the beginning of the week, it seemed like backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell was going to lead a Michael Taaffe-less Texas team into battle against a quality Vanderbilt opponent with the Longhorns’ College Football Playoff hopes on the line. With quarterback Arch Manning being activated from concussion protocol as a “game-time decision,” Texas’ offense had a chance at continuity.
With Manning’s impressive performance on Saturday, he became one of four Texas Longhorns quarterbacks with three 300-passing yards, three-touchdown performances in a single season.
Arch Manning’s Texas Longhorns
In his first year as the team’s full-time starter, Manning struggled early to live up to the hype that was heaped on him ahead of the year. After his performance against Mississippi State and his day on Saturday, it may be safe to say that he is starting to find his groove.
"I do think he's grown up," Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game. "He just looks so much more mature, he looks so much more poised, he looks so much more confident, and he's got a lot more trust in those guys around him. "Very proud of him. It's been a long year. He's been through a lot, and so for him to have some of the success he's having right now, he deserves it."
Manning had quite the day Saturday, completing 25 of his 33 passing attempts for 328 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, his third 300+ yard, over three touchdown game of the season. Accomplishing the feat pushes Manning into an elite group of Texas quarterbacks: Casey Thompson, Colt McCoy, Major Applewhite and now Manning.
Manning’s other 300+ passing yard and 3+ passing touchdown games came against Sam Houston State, where he recorded 309 passing yards and three passing touchdowns and Mississippi State, where Manning logged 346 yards and three passing touchdowns. While he struggled early, Manning has turned it around and strung together back-to-back impressive aerial performances.
The Longhorns’ win over the No. 9 Commodores should thrust them back into the College Football Playoff conversation. Already at two losses, every win that Texas can get is necessary for the season to continue. Taking down a Top-10 opponent is exactly what Manning and Co. need to keep the momentum rolling through the bye week and into the team’s road matchup against a formidable Georgia Bulldogs squad.