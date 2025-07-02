Arch Manning on Texas Longhorns Recruiting Target: 'We're Trying to Get Him'
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and new men's basketball head coach Sean Miller have already connected this offseason.
Now, Manning is doing his small part in helping out Miller's recruitment of Texas starting offensive tackle Trevor Goosby's younger brother and four-star guard Austin Goosby.
At the Manning Passing Academy last week, Manning briefly talked about Austin Goosby, admitting that the team wants to get him to commit to Texas, which echoed the words of Trevor Goosby from earlier this offseason.
"Trevor can do about everything. I played basketball with him this offseason. He's a good player. His brother's really good, we're trying to get him to Texas," Manning said. "So, yeah, Trevor's a stud and great guy."
Arch Manning and Sean Miller
During an interview in May with Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68, Miller revealed that Manning approached him on campus and welcomed him to the Forty Acres earlier this offseason.
"So I was walking across the street last week, or maybe a week and a half ago, and somebody yelled my name, 'Coach Miller, Coach Miller,' I turn around and it was Arch Manning," Miller said. "He's a huge basketball fan, and we came together, he said, you know, 'Welcome to Texas and I'm a big basketball fan.'
Manning then asked Miller a favor.
"He's with a couple of his friends. and he had one question for me. he said, 'Hey, do you mind if once in a while we sneak in and play pickup?
Miller obliged, but just as long as Manning doesn't get injured while playing on the hardwood.
Austin Goosby
Texas hosted Austin Goosby for an unofficial visit recently. A product of Melissa (TX), he stands at 6-5, 190 pounds and is the No. 30 overall player in the 2026 class and the No. 3 prospect in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports' rankings.
Goosby recently announced that he has received an offer from the Duke Blue Devils, giving Texas some additional competition in this recruitment. He has also gotten a slew of offers from programs like Miaimi, Baylor, UCLA, Oklahoma, SMU, Kansas, BYU, Florida State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and more.
Trevor Goosby's Comments
Trevor Goosby met with the media in April and previewed the upcoming season but also talked about Austin's looming decision.
"I'm trying to get him down here," Trevor told reporters of his younger brother. "It's still up in the air for him, and I just want to make sure he makes the best decision for him. I gotta rep my Longhorns."