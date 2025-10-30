Longhorns Country

Arch Manning Trending Up on First SEC Injury Report vs. Vanderbilt

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is still in concussion protocol but appears to be trending up against Vanderbilt.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning passes the ball during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning passes the ball during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- There appears to be a solid chance that the Texas Longhorns could have their starting quarterback against the No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores.

The first SEC injury report of the week dropped Wednesday night, and Texas quarterback Arch Manning was listed as questionable after suffering a concussion against Mississippi State. The fact he is already avoiding the "doubtful" tag bodes well for his chances to play vs. Vanderbilt, but his status is still one to watch the rest of the week.

Texas safety Michael Taaffe, edge rusher Lance Jackson and offensive lineman Cole Hutson are also listed as questionable while wide receiver Aaron Butler is probable. Manning will need to reach the "probable" tag later in the week if fans want to feel more comfortable about the chances of him playing.

Manning, Taaffe Received Positive Update From Steve Sarkisian

Arch Manning
Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) celebrates with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said during the SEC Teleconference that Taaffe and Manning both practiced on Wednesday, which came as a surprise to some. Taaffe underwent thumb surgery after the Kentucky game and was expected to be out through Texas' second bye week following the Vanderbilt game.

"Yeah, they both practiced," Sarkisian said. "They both practiced here today. Arch is obviously still in protocol, there are steps as it pertains to protocol, but Michael's practiced the last two days."

Now listed as questionable, both No. 16s could make a swift return to the field.

No. 20 Texas and No. 9 Vanderbilt kick off from Austin on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.

Arch Manning's Backup

Texas Longhorns quarterback Matthew Caldwell
Texas Longhorns quarterback Matthew Caldwell throws a pass during the second half against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

If Manning is unable to go, Matthew Caldwell would get the start for Texas. He stepped in and delivered in overtime against Mississippi State, throwing a 10-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to wide receiver Emmett Mosley V.

This season, he's gone 8 of 11 passing for 85 yards, one touchdown and one pick. He also had a 50-yard run in the win over Sam Houston State.

Sarkisian spoke highly of Caldwell while meeting with the media on Monday in Austin.

"I think that the good thing for Matt, he's a very even-keeled guy," Sarkisian said of Caldwell. "I thought he had a great practice today. I think the players have a lot of confidence in him. I think it's his maturity, his approach. He's very engaged, even when he doesn't play."

Other players have also sung Caldwell's praises leading up to the game, including Texas wide receiver Parker Livingstone.

“I think he’s a great player,” he said. “I’ve worked a lot with him in routes and stuff. He throws a nice ball, and I think he’s a great quarterback.”

