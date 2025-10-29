Texas Longhorns Get Massive Injury Update on Arch Manning, Michael Taaffe
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns could be one step closer toward getting both of their No. 16s back to full health.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian provided a massive injury update during the weekly SEC Teleconference, saying that both Arch Manning and Michael Taaffe practiced on Wednesday ahead of the matchup against No. 9 Vanderbilt. Manning suffered a concussion on the first play of overtime against Mississippi State while Taaffe missed the game after undergoing thumb surgery following the win over Kentucky.
"Yeah, they both practiced," Sarkisian said. "They both practiced here today. Arch is obviously still in protocol, there are steps as it pertains to protocol, but Michael's practiced the last two days."
Arch Manning, Michael Taaffe's Status Still TBD
Despite practicing, both Manning and Taaffe's initial status against Vanderbilt will be determined on the first SEC injury report of the week on Wednesday evening, though their practice status is certainly a positive step in the right direction toward playing.
That said, it's also possible that Sarkisian and the coaching staff are playing a bit of gamesmanship by saying that Manning and Taaffe practiced in an attempt to mess with Vanderbilt's pregame prep. It could be in both Manning and Taaffe's best interest to sit out against the Commodores, as the Longhorns have a bye week after Vanderbilt before heading to Athens to face Georgia.
Sure, Manning practiced, but Texas fans could certainly still see Matthew Caldwell get the start on Saturday.
At the same time though, Texas' playoff hopes are on the line, so pulling out all of the stops could be the plan. Time will tell what happens on Saturday.
Michael Taaffe Has Defended Arch Manning This Season
Manning has had his struggles this season, but Taaffe has been keen on defending his starting quarterback. The pair have routinely done press conferences together, including after the win over Kentucky.
Following the win over Oklahoma though, Taaffe had a message for the Manning doubters.
“I think it was just a little pent-up frustrations about people's views on Arch,” Taaffe said. ”I think if you know football at all, you don't have a negative thing to say about Arch Manning.”
“The way that he fights, the way that he loves his teammates, the way that everything could be about him, and he goes into a press conference with Holly Rowe, a well-respected ESPN reporter, and only talks about his teammates and his running back, that just shows you that if you really know football, you don’t have anything bad to say about Arch Manning.”
Texas fans will be hoping to see both No. 16s on Saturday against No. 9 Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. CT.