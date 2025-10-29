Here's What Happened The Last Time Matthew Caldwell Started vs. a Power 4 Team
The Texas Longhorns have a three-game winning streak, but have sneaked out of their last two after needing overtime to keep the streak alive. Now, they return to Austin after being away for over a month, and are preparing to host the top-10 Vanderbilt Commodores as they continue to look for a way to turn their season around.
Unfortunately for them, they might be without starting quarterback Arch Manning, who was heating up at just the right time, as he is in concussion protocol and must clear a six-step checklist before being allowed to return to the field for the Longhorns.
In his stead, Matthew Caldwell will start if he is unable to go. So, what happened in the last game? He was the starting quarterback.
Matthew Caldwell Started on Road vs. Iowa Last Season
The last time Caldwell started against a Power 4 opponent was last season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Kinnick Stadium is known for being a tough place to play, but Caldwell performed well.
Though Troy lost 38-21, Caldwell finished 14 of 21 passing for 156 yards, one touchdown and one interception. This included a 63-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Devonte Ross in the second quarter.
The Trojans trailed 24-21 headed into the fourth quarter but were unable to pull off the upset.
Luckily for head coach Steve Sarkisian, when reviewing the film Caldwell produced while with the Troy Trojans last season, his style is eerily similar to Manning's, especially in terms of how lethal they can be on the ground against opposing defenses.
In his final game with the Trojans against Southern Miss, Caldwell was 14 of 26 passing with 187 yards, a passing touchdown, and a 7.2 average yards per throw. On the ground, he had seven attempts for 30 yards and a touchdown, with an average of 4.3 yards per carry in the contest against the Golden Eagles.
Of his lethal attack in the rushing attack, which included a 15-yard touchdown on a quarterback option that saw Caldwell hold onto the ball and pull it for an outside run. With only a defensive end to beat after the safety bailed out to keep track of the receiver, Caldwell had no problem getting to the edge and beating the defender to the pylon for a rushing touchdown.
His talent is also evident in the passing game, adding a 10-yard passing touchdown to Trae Swartz. The play included a play-action that he executed well enough to get the safeties and linebackers to bite before throwing a pop-pass to Swartz. The touch executed to keep the pass where only his receiver could get it was the same he used in overtime to find Emmett Mosley V in the win over the Kentucky Wildcats.
For the Longhorns, it would be less than ideal to have Manning under center, as he seemed to be coming into his own this season at the right time. However, Caldwell has talent and the confidence of his coaches and teammates. If he can continue to command the offense the way he did in overtime, and the defense continues terrorizing opposing offenses, they should be just fine.
The Longhorns will host the Commodores on Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. CT