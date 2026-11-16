Arch Manning Won It but Jelani McDonald's Historic Night Saved Texas Against LSU

Before Saturday, the last time a Texas player had three interceptions in a game, Jelani McDonald hadn’t even been born yet.

That was in 1997 when Aaron Humphrey picked off three passes against Rutgers. Nearly three decades later, McDonald finally gave him some company.

And he couldn’t have picked a more opportune time to do it.

Arch Manning will receive much of the attention from Texas’ improbable 22-21 win against LSU on Saturday night, and not all of it will be positive. When people look back on this game, it’s likely the final drive he led, capped off by a four-yard touchdown pass to Raleek Brown, that they’ll remember first.

But while Manning delivered the game-winning play, McDonald spent much of the night making sure the Longhorns would have that chance in the first place.

A Place in Texas History

Sep 23, 1967; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Bill Bradley throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Coliseum. After transitioning from quarterback to defensive back, Bradley set a Texas single-game record with four interceptions against Texas A&M in 1968, a record that still stands today. Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The senior defensive back finished with three interceptions, a team-high-tying 11 tackles and a pass breakup, putting together one of the most remarkable individual defensive performances in recent Texas history.

His three interceptions tied for the second most in a single game in program history, trailing only Bill Bradley’s four-interception performance against Texas A&M in 1968.

McDonald also became the first SEC player to record three interceptions in a game since 2020, when Arkansas’ Hudson Clark accomplished the feat against Ole Miss.

His three interceptions were hardly identical. His first required immense concentration during a tip drill; his second came courtesy of Rasheem Biles applying pressure on Sam Leavitt and his third was a feat of athleticism that turned a slight overthrow into a spectacular pick over Jackson Harris.

And perhaps most importantly, two of those interceptions came with LSU threatening to score.

Keeping Texas in the Game

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald scratches his helmet after making a tackle during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The first of those two red zone interceptions came early in the second quarter, with LSU threatening to break a 7-7 tie.

The Tigers had marched 72 yards down the field and were facing second-and-9 from the Texas 12-yard line. Lane Kiffin’s squad entered Saturday having struggled to finish drives and McDonald made sure that remained the case.

Rasheem Biles got a free rush to the quarterback and Leavitt lobbed an ill-advised throw that McDonald would easily snag in the end zone.

Then, on LSU’s opening drive of the second half, he did it again.

After a 35-yard run from Dilin Jones set the Tigers up nicely in Texas territory, Leavitt attempted a pass from the Longhorns’ 16-yard line. The pass was slightly overthrown, but McDonald still had plenty of work to do. Elevating over Harris, he came down with the ball to secure his third interception of the night.

Two red-zone possessions. Two interceptions. Zero points.

It’s nearly impossible to overstate how important those two plays were in a game that was decided by one point.

Even a field goal on just one of those possessions could’ve meant a party in the bayou rather than a happy flight home for the Longhorns.

And the Longhorns certainly needed every bit of that help.

Manning threw three interceptions of his own, including one on each of the possessions immediately following McDonald’s end-zone takeaways. Unlike the Longhorns, LSU capitalized on its interceptions, eventually extending its lead to 21-10 in the third quarter.

For all of Manning’s struggles, he’ll ultimately be remembered for delivering when Texas needed him most — the Longhorns don’t escape Baton Rouge without his final drive.

But they might have never been in that position without McDonald.

Manning got his moment. McDonald made history. And Texas needed every bit of both.

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