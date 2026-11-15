Horns Up, Horns Down For Texas' Shocking Comeback Win vs. LSU

After trailing almost the entire game, Texas did what they've done all season and found a piece of magic to comeback against LSU, 22-21. Raleek Brown found the end zone with two seconds remaining to put the Longhorns up one and another step closer to feeling locked in to a playoff spot.

Here are the players who's stocks have gone up and down after another wild Texas game.

Stock Up: Jelani McDonald

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) intercepts a pass during the second quarter against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McDonald had a historic game against an explosive LSU offense and repeatedly stopped the game from getting out of hand for the Longhorns. The senior defensive back is the first Texas player in 30 seasons to have three interceptions in a single game against LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Two of those three came in the end zone as LSU was threatening to score. McDonald shut down the sidelines for the Longhorns, keeping their opponent to one area of the field.

Unfortunately for him, Texas' opponent was able to expose that area until the moment mattered.

Stock Up: Gianni Spetic

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns place kicker Gianni Spetic (44) lines up to attempt a field goal during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a game where Texas didn't find the end zone after their first drive of the game, the Longhorns continuously relied on Spetic's leg to keep this game within reach.

He finished the game a perfect 3/3, including a 50-yarder in the third quarter. If Texas is to make the College Football Playoffs, having a consistent and reliable kicker can be the difference in these close, competitive games.

Stock Down: Arch Manning

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It felt like Manning had been finding his groove as of late, as he got better and better over the last three weeks.

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To put it bluntly, this may have been his worst game to date.

But it's not about how you start, it's about how you finish.

Manning finished with three interceptions and a 54% completion percentage. After a great first drive carried by his legs, it seemed like that part of his game became a non-factor after it.

But a statement-closing drive that gave Texas the win gives Manning another week without facing the reality that he didn't meet his preseason expectations.

Stock Down: Cam Coleman

Oct 31, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) prepares to make a catch while defended by Mississippi State Cougars cornerback Jett Jefferson (20) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Coleman transferred to Texas from Auburn, it was expected that he would become Manning's primary target for the season.

Tonight, it felt like he was completely nonexistent.

Coleman finished with zero receptions on five targets. He did draw a pass interference on LSU, but as the expected WR1, a performance like this in such a big game for Texas is heartbreaking for Longhorns fans. Luckily for him, his team survived.

Stock Down: The Entire Offensive Line

As it has felt all season, Manning was running for his life due to the breakdown of Texas' offensive line. LSU finished with four sacks and two of Manning's interceptions could be arguably credited to being hit as he threw by pressuring defensive linemen.

On top of the poor pass protection, the Longhorns could never get it going on the ground. Texas finished with 99 rushing yards as a team, with Manning being the leader. It should be noted that there have been major injuries to this line throughout the season, but it's been a problem since day one.

Tonight's game felt like early-season Texas. The defense did what it could to keep the team in the game and the offense pulled out a miracle at the end to make up for an uninspiring performance.

The Longhorns now enter the final two games of the regular season feeling really good about their chances of clinching a playoff spot, but still with a multitude of question marks.

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