Archie Manning Shares Dynamics of Attending Texas Longhorns Football Games
As Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning prepares for his first year as a starter, his family gets ready to cheer him on in full throttle.
His uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, along with his father, Cooper Manning, have revealed that Arch sometimes asks them for advice and that they look forward to watching him take on the starting role this year.
However, the most recent Manning to talk about what it will be like to watch Arch play is his grandfather and his namesake, Archie Manning.
Archie on watching his grandson
Having spent so many years watching his sons play both in college and professionally, Archie has grown accustomed to being a viewer in his post-playing days. That being said, he noted that it will be a little bit different this time around.
“I haven’t been to many. Probably the same,” Archie Manning said. “Probably the biggest difference. I used to go to games, especially pro games, and I’d get up and pace a little bit. I’d get up and walk around. I can’t do that anymore. I don’t get around that good. I’m gonna just sit there and bear it. But we just, we’re excited for Arch. We’re proud of him. I’m so proud of the way he’s handled things that are going on. There’s a lot going on, you know, and throwing a lot at him that he doesn’t have anything to do with. It’s just outside stuff. But it is what it is. But hopefully, the main thing for Arch is that I hope he can stay healthy. I think he’ll be fine.”
Arch and his grandfather have maintained a close bond throughout the young quarterback’s life, so Archie’s vote of confidence and his presence at games will likely be felt by Arch.
“We’re really close,” the young QB said. “Like I said, he came over to the house all the time. Went to all my practices in high school. He texts me every single morning, no matter what. So he’s just the perfect role model for me. Such a great guy and this camp kind of shows the person he is.”
Archie as a player
Archie’s playing career is what launched the Manning family’s strong reputation within the football world, and now, two generations later, Arch gets the opportunity to carry the legacy forward.
While the game looks different now than it did during Archie’s 14-season NFL career from 1971-1984, some of the basic principles have withstood the test of time.
“The game has changed so much,” Arch said. “Guys were in three-point stance at receiver when he played. So the game’s changed. But he’ll still remind me of simple things. Being a leader, being a good teammate, running from drill to drill, and just reminds me to be a good guy.”
With high expectations and several tough opponents ahead, it appears that Arch’s support system remains ready to ride along as he navigates the season.