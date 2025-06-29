Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Shares Valuable Advice From Matthew McConaughey
Growing up and playing football while sporting the last name of "Manning" can't be an easy task.
From Archie in the 70s in New Orleans to his Super Bowl-winning sons Peyton and Eli in the 2000s and 2010s, there are some big shoes for their nephew Arch to fill as he takes over the starting quarterback position for the Texas Longhorns.
Luckily for Arch, there just so happens to be a highly touted alumnus on the Austin campus that has seen his fair share of the limelight over the years and has gladly passed down the information.
Arch Manning Shares Fame Advice From Matthew McConaughey
"I've actually talked a lot to Matthew McConaughey about that," Manning told Larry Holder of The Athletic. "He's given me some advice. He's been great to have in my corner. He just told me different ways on how to handle things in different situations. He's way more known than I am, so it's good anytime you get advice from him."
Manning spoke on the main point of the Academy Award winner's advice, saying to basically continue to keep living his own life.
"He kind of just told me that you still have to live your life. He said he goes to the grocery store, walks down every aisle and he lives his life," Manning said. "He told me 'you can't let you taking a picture or signing an autograph affect your life.'"
McConaughey, a notorious alumnus of the University of Texas, graduated in the spring of 1993 and has been cast in numerous films such as Dazed and Confused, The Dallas Buyers Club, and The Wedding Planner.
Ever the loyalist to the Burnt Orange, McConaughey is consistently seen at Longhorn events, especially on the sidelines of DKR and beyond during football season.
In addition to filling the cleats of his famed uncles and grandfather, Manning will also take over the reins of the Longhorn offense from Quinn Ewers, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Manning has not shied from showing his potential, turning in remarkable performances in his two starts in 2024 while Ewers was sidelined with an injury, completing 61 of 90 passes for 939 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions in those two starts.
And McConaughey's advice to the young star could very well transfer to the gridiron. The eyes of Texas will truly be upon Manning, and all he has to do is live his life and be the leader the fans, his coaches, and his teammates know that he is capable of being.
If he does that, then 2025 for the Texas Longhorns should be "alright, alright, alright."